Derek Chauvin faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder
Minnesota state law says that a person could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if convicted of third-degree murder.
The crime is defined as a person not intending to cause the death of a person who does end up causing that death “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”
In other words, he’s charged with causing Floyd’s death by perpetrating a dangerous act without regard to Floyd’s life –- even if he didn’t set out to do so.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, on Friday defended her record as a former county prosecutor, rejecting accusations that she declined to press charges against the cop who knelt on George Floyd's neck for the killing of a suspect in 2006.
Klobuchar, however, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Friday that she never declined to prosecute Chauvin. She explained that the investigation into the case began during her tenure but continued into the time during which she’d already been sworn into the Senate and was ultimately handled by her successor.
“This idea that I somehow declined a case … against this officer is absolutely false. It is a lie. I don't know what else to say about it,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar explained that her successor sent the the case to a grand jury, which ultimately declined in 2008 to charge Chauvin. In a statement Friday, the Hennepin County attorney's office said, "Sen. Klobuchar's last day in the office here was December 31, 2006, and she had no involvement in the prosecution of this case at all."
Doha Madani
2h ago / 5:36 PM UTC
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in George Floyd case
The Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was taken into custody Friday.
Several police heads across nation condemn force used before Floyd death
The top brass at several large police departments across the country have decried the use of force seen in the arrest of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck during an arrest this week.
Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said that Floyd's death was "caused by the unacceptable actions of a police officer."
"What took place in Minneapolis earlier this week is absolutely reprehensible and tarnishes the badge nationwide, including here in Chicago," Brown said in a statement.