Detroit auto show canceled, after FEMA commandeers convention center as field hospital

The Detroit auto show has been canceled, after the convention center where it was due to be held was taken over by the Federal Emergency Management Administration to use as a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

"The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” said Rod Alberts, executive director North American International Auto Show, in a statement.

The June event, arguably one of the most important elements in the auto industry calendar, will be postponed until June 2021, the organizers said Saturday. The decision to scrub NAIAS follows the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month and the postponement of the New York International Auto Show originally scheduled for April.