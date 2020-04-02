Detroit, still clawing back from financial crisis, reels as coronavirus claims lives Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; AFP - Getty Images The coronavirus pandemic has taken a painful toll on Detroit, where the city’s history of financial struggle and recovery makes the crisis feel more personal — and its consequences more severe. Detroit had recorded 97 deaths as of Thursday, including a state representative, a police homicide chief, a legendary high school basketball coach and a larger-than-life funeral director who buried Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin and thousands of other Detroiters. “It seems like one after another after another, and it’s just hitting close to home,” said Luther Keith, a former columnist and editor for the Detroit News who is now the executive director of ARISE Detroit!, a coalition of 400 churches, block clubs and community groups. “It seems like everybody knows somebody who died.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Tennessee issues stay-at-home order Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a stay-at-home order Thursday after traffic patterns showed residents were beginning to travel more despite advice from public health officials. Lee said that while "good faith efforts" were made to follow social distancing guidelines, an uptick in traffic beginning Monday indicated many were beginning to disregard the coronavirus precautions . “The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Lee. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.” The measure follows that of several other states in requiring residents to stay in their homes unless they must engage in an essential activity, such as grocery shopping or utilizing healthcare services. For that reason, I went a step further with my safer at home order & have said that Tennesseans must remain at home unless they are engaging in essential activity.



Staying home isn't an option - it's a requirement for the swift defeat of COVID-19.https://t.co/SC7M7O1DBu pic.twitter.com/GDY2IzcQaL — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 2, 2020 Share this -







Biden slams McConnell, calls on Congress to pass fourth coronavirus stimulus package Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to immediately begin working on the fourth phase of stimulus legislation for Americans struggling under the financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We need another plan before this is over," Biden said on a virtual press briefing. "We can’t wait … More people are going to need the help." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., has also called for a fourth package, while Senate Majority Leader, R-Ky., has indicated he doesn’t support such an action at the moment — a position Biden hammered him on. “The majority leader of the Senate was wrong and slow the first time around. And he’s wrong and slow this time around,” Biden said. Share this -







A new app asks people to submit crucial data — how they feel each day A new app launched Thursday by a group of academics, researchers and volunteer engineers from Pinterest asks Americans to hand over crucial data to create a clearer picture of the spread of the coronavirus. The app, called "How We Feel," asks people to take 30 seconds each day to submit how they're feeling — healthy or not — along with their age and ZIP code. No other information is requested. The app is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores. Technologists are working on a variety of ways to collect data via smartphones, though passive measures have alarmed privacy advocates. "Each health check-in may feel like a small act, but together they’ll make a huge difference for researchers like myself who are trying to understand this outbreak and develop intervention measures to control it,” said Xihong Lin, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard University. “The data gives us a bird's eye view of COVID-19 that helps us predict regions on the brink of an outbreak." Share this -







Trump uses Defense Production Act to streamline ventilator supply chain for manufacturers President Donald Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act on Thursday to streamline the supply chain for manufacturers can speed up production as the number of coronavirus cases in the nation rises. Trump's memo directs Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to help remove supply chain "obstacles" for domestic manufacturers. Those companies include General Electric, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Vyaire Medical. This order is unlike the one Trump issued to General Motors last week in which he required the company to make ventilators after negotiations fell apart. Rather, this directive facilitates the supply of materials to these companies. Trump has said within the next 100 days, the administration will oversee the production of 100,000 additional ventilators. Share this -







Instacart to distribute safety kits to shoppers Instacart plans to distribute a free safety kit containing a face mask, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to some of its workers in an effort to protect them from the coronavirus, the company announced Thursday. The grocery delivery app will offer the kits for free starting next week to its 200,000 “full-service shoppers” — gig workers who pick all of the products from the store and then drive them to the customer. They will be able to order the kits online, and thousands of units will be made available each day, the company said. Instacart’s 12,000 “in-store shoppers" — workers who only select products from the store but don’t drive to the customer — will only be offered masks, which can be collected from some of the stores. The move comes after some Instacart shoppers had pushed for a strike over work conditions during the pandemic. Share this -







Photo: The scene in Spain Coffins of coronavirus victims are stored in an underground parking lot at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona on Thursday. Felipe Dana / AP Share this -





