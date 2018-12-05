Feedback

Deval Patrick to announce he will not run for president in 2020

Deval Patrick, the former Democratic governor of Massachusetts and a longtime ally of former President Barack Obama, has told friends and advisers he is not planning to run for president and will soon formally announce his decision, a source familiar with his thinking told NBC News.

Patrick has been weighing a 2020 White House bid for months and received encouragement from top former aides to Obama and other national Democrats. His advisers formed a PAC this summer help him explore re-entering politics and to promote Democrats running in this year’s midterm elections.

Some thought Patrick, one of the most prominent African-Americans in the Democratic Party, could be a strong contender for his party's 2020 nomination, in part since the nominating process favors a candidate of color given the prominence of southern states with large black populations early in the primary calendar. 

But Patrick, who has worked for Bain Capital since leaving office in 2015, also publicly voiced concern that he could stand out in such a crowded field as 2020 is shaping up to be.

Politico first reported Patrick's plans

“It’s hard to see how you even get noticed in such a big, broad field without being shrill, sensational or a celebrity -- and I’m none of those things and I’m never going to be any of those things,” Patrick told David Axelrod, a former advisor to both him and Obama, for an interview on his podcast in September.

Patrick grew up in difficult circumstances on the South Side of Chicago, but a scholarship to a prestigious prep school near Boston, Milton Academy, helped set his life on a course that led to Harvard, Bain, and two terms as Massachusetts’ first African-American governor.

2020 roundup: Avenatti says no to presidential bid

After months of publicly teasing a presidential bid, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, says he'll skip a 2020 run

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter, citing his family, even as he's spent the past few months gearing up for a bid. He had traveled to Iowa, created a political action committee and laid out his argument for why Democrats needed his brand of politicking to defeat Trump. 

The decision comes after a rough stretch for the lawyer, who was arrested after allegations of domestic violence (which he's denied) and criticized by Daniels for filing a defamation lawsuit against Trump that she claims was done without her agreement. 

But while the sun may be setting on "Avenatti 2020," there are dozens of other Democrats who are just gearing up. One of them is Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has made no secret about his interest in a potential bid. 

As he considers his options, some of his allies are looking to urge him to move forward. 

Rolling Stone reports that a group of Sanders's 2016 campaign staffers are starting "Organizing for Bernie," a group meant to draft Sanders into running again.

Draft groups help to mobilize supporters to help a candidate if they flip the switch and start running. Supporters of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton started "Ready for Hillary" shortly after the 2012 presidential election to promote her likely bid.

But candidates sometimes let their draft committees down, like when former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden chose not to run for president and left his supporters and their "Draft Biden" committee without a candidate. 

Biden muses about possible 2020 bid in latest appearance

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden continues to make no secrets about his flirtations with a 2020 presidential bid, and argued the point on Monday night during a book tour stop in Montana. 

NBC News's Mike Memoli has a full report on the appearance here, but here are a few key quotes: 

  • "I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president. The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that I’ve worked on my whole life — the plight of the middle class and foreign policy."
  • "My family and I need to decide as a unit whether we’re ready — we do everything as a family."
  • "I may be a gaffe machine, but my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth."

It's true that as a former Senate committee chairman, two-time presidential candidate and vice president, he has more experience in politics than virtually anyone eyeing a bid. But as Democrats saw in 2016, that designation doesn't necessarily guarantee a candidate the presidency. 

GOP state lawmakers in Wisconsin, Michigan look to curb power of incoming Democratic officeholders

Less than a month after key statewide losses, Republican legislators in Wisconsin and Michigan are taking steps to strip the powers of the incoming Democrats.

In Wisconsin, state lawmakers held a hearing Monday on their package of efforts to weaken Governor-elect Tony Evers — who beat Republican Scott Walker in November, 49.6 percent to 48.4 percent. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, those proposals include: 

  • making it difficult for incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from the GOP lawsuit challenging Obamacare
  • eliminating Evers’ ability to choose a leader of the state’s Economic Development Corporation
  • limiting early voting in elections (a similar effort was found unconstitutional in 2016)
  • moving the state’s 2020 presidential primary from April to March, to potentially reduce the turnout for a state Supreme Court contest set for April
  • requiring Evers to get permission from state lawmakers to ban guns in the state Capitol.

In Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports that the lame-duck Republican legislature has introduced bills that would transfer some powers from the attorney general or governor's office to the legislature and remove the secretary of state's office from overseeing the state's campaign finance laws in favor of a six-person commission appointed by the governor with nominees chosen by state parties. 

In both states, Democrats are decrying the moves as last-minute power grabs with partisan intent, even as Republicans claim their lame-duck efforts are about good governance. 

It's not the first time Republican legislators worked to curb the powers of an incoming Democratic administration—Republicans in North Carolina introduced a series of bills in the 2016 lame duck before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took power that shifted the balance of power toward the GOP-controlled legislature.

John Kennedy decides not to run for Lousiana governor

In a surprise twist, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said will not run for governor in 2019, a move that deprives the GOP of another top recruit in the red-leaning state.

Kennedy announced his decision to forego a bid to dethrone Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement Monday morning.

"I love being in the United States Senate. I will not be a candidate for governor in 2019," he said.

"I hope someone runs for governor who understands that Louisiana state government does not have to be a big, slow, dumb, wasteful, sometimes corrupt, spend-money-like-it-was-ditchwater, anti-taxpayer, top down institution. I love Louisiana as much as I love my country, and the people of my state deserve a state government as good as they are.”

The good news for Bel Edwards deals another blow to Republicans looking to flip the seat—both Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and GOP Rep. Steve Scalise said in November that they weren’t interested in running.Kennedy had been seen as the highest-profile Republican still weighing a bid in a red state that President Trump won by about 20 points in 2016. So the decision opens up a clear path for another candidate like GOP Rep Ralph Abraham, who told the Monroe News Star last month that he’s leaning toward a bid.

Republicans have been looking forward to challenging Bel Edwards ever since his upset win in 2015 over Republican Sen. David Vitter, who had been seen as the clear favorite until he the relitigation of his prostitution scandal turned his campaign upside-down.

Whoever does decide to run against Bel Edwards will dive into the jungle primary, where all of the candidates face off in an open primary in October. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will move onto the general-election round on Nov. 16.

Key Judiciary Democrat: 'Let Comey testify in public'

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, backed former FBI Director James Comey's push to testify to Congress publicly instead of behind closed doors.

Comey has been subpoenaed by the Republican-led committee to appear during the lame-duck as part of the Judiciary Committee's investigation into the FBI's handling of issues like Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as well as its decision to open an investigation into possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia. 

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, is fighting that subpoena in court, arguing that he should be allowed to testify in public to protect himself from the possibility of "selective leaks." 

Nadler, who will take the reigns of the committee in January when the new Democratic majority is sworn in, agreed. 

"The Republicans in this particular investigation have a history of having these in-camera interviews and then selectively-leaking portions of the interview to give a distorted view to the public about what happened," Nadler said. 

"Let Comey testify in public. There’s nothing, there’s no military secrets here. He wants to testify, he ought to be able to, we ought to have accountability and openness to the American public and there's no reason for the secrecy." 

For Trump, world leaders are often former business partners

BUENOS AIRES — It was 7:30 a.m. and President Trump had been on the ground for less than 10 hours when he had his first meeting here. 

Looking to bond with his Argentine host, Trump immediately launched into a story about working decades ago with the father of President Mauricio Macri.

“That was in my civilian days. And so I always had fond memories. Little did I know that his son would become el presidente,” Trump said on Friday at Casa Rosada, the Argentinian version of the White House. “And little did you realize that I was going to become the president.” 

It was vintage Trump, a unique brand of diplomacy that is steeped in past business dealings he has had with other world leaders and their families.

And it was on full display as he moved among the likes of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping of China and even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

For years, Trump swore he had “no investments in Russia, none whatsoever.”  

But this trip to Argentina for the G-20 summit of top global economies came just as Trump’s former lawyer admitted in federal court that the president had been trying to build a tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election, even after he became the presumed Republican nominee. 

Thirty minutes before Trump showed up to Friday’s meeting, he was tweeting all about the effort, noting that his attempts at securing a major Moscow investment were "very legal and very cool.”

In Buenos Aires, Trump was scheduled to hold extended talks with Putin Saturday but he abruptly canceled the meeting in the wake of the guilty plea by Michael Cohen. Trump cited Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels last week as the reason for the sudden change. 

Russia is not the only hotspot where personal business and the presidency have intersected.

As a private citizen, Trump was bailed out on several occasions by prominent Saudi billionaires. After taking office, he pledged the Trump Organization would not pursue any new foreign deals. Still, the Saudi government is among the biggest spenders at Trump properties. 

Trump has made Saudi a key partner in its effort to constrain Iran in the Middle East. But that relationship has been strained and tested in recent months after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence says was likely ordered by the Saudi crown prince.

Trump had initially said he would meet bin Salman at the G-20 but then his staff said Trump’s schedule was “full to overflowing” and a formal meeting couldn't be accommodated. 

But Friday afternoon, Trump squeezed in a visit.  Saudi owned TV AlArabiya reported that two men had a “friendly” meeting. A White House official said they simply “exchanged pleasantries.” 

On Saturday, Trump will have a high-stakes working dinner with Premier Xi of China. The two are currently enmeshed in a trade war Trump began earlier this year. But the president’s family has long done business in China and even after Trump became president, his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, was granted dozens of lucrative Chinese trademarks and her brand’s products are largely manufactured overseas.

The president is also set to meet privately with Erdogan of Turkey while in Argentina, White House officials have said. The Trump Organization unveiled Trump Tower Istanbul in 2012 with both Ivanka Trump and Erdogan in attendance. 

“Thank you Prime Minister Erdogan for joining us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #TrumpTowers Istanbul,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on April 20, 2012.

Five amazing moments from the G-20 summit so far

President Donald Trump is having an eventful first day of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  Here are five amazing moments from Friday morning:

1. LOST IN TRANSLATION: While Argentinean President Mauricio Macri spoke at the opening of the summit, Trump listened using a small earpiece for translation. As soon as it was his time to talk, Trump tossed the headset aside onto the carpeted floor quite unceremoniously. 

After a long handshake, Trump said he thought he might have understood Macri even better without the additional technology. The president, known to comment on the personal appearance of others, wasted no time in calling the Argentinian leader a "very handsome man."

2. KUSHNER HONORED: Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was awarded the highest honor given to foreigners by the Mexican government for his work renegotiating NAFTA Friday morning. Trump sat front row for the surprise ceremony, in which outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pinned a symbol to Kushner’s jacket representing the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

“While there has been a lot of tough talk, I have seen the genuine respect and care that President Trump has for Mexico and the Mexican people and I do believe we’ve been able to start putting that in the proper way,” Kushner said, raising eyebrows given Trump’s controversial comments on Mexican immigrants in the past.

3. SIGNATURE MOVE: For Trump, optics matter. At the symbolic signing of the new USMCA trade agreement with Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump seemed to plan ahead. While the Mexican and Canadian leaders signed with regular pens, the American president fished out a thick black marker from a jacket pocket for his signature.

When he held the document up after, the calculation was obvious: Trump’s autograph was far larger than either of his counterparts. What’s more, Trudeau did not even show off the signed deal, which he notably called the "new" NAFTA, as opposed to the name Trump prefers, the USMCA. 

4. BRO-SHAKE: Trump seemed to go out of his way to avoid speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. But those two leaders made a prominent showing of their personal affection for one another. A warm greeting, a bro-shake and chuckles permeated the conference room as they took their seats side by side. Trump has spoken glowingly about both men despite Russian aggression in Ukraine and the killing by Saudi of a Washington Post columnist. At the exact moment of their greeting, Trump walked in right behind them.

While there are no formal meetings scheduled with either leader, a White House official confirmed that the president and Bin Salman “exchanged pleasantries” at a session with all the leaders at the summit Friday. When asked what was discussed, Trump told reporters, "we had no discussion." 

5. TINY TREMOR: A small earthquake caused a bit of commotion in Buenos Aires Friday. The 3.8 magnitude event was felt throughout the press hotel in the center of the city, though many reporters were shocked to learn it was an actual tremor. Locals noted that quakes are quite rare here and also expressed surprise. World leaders made no mention of the seismological occurrence, but it stood out as an oddity on the opening day of the G-20 summit.

President Trump’s incredibly shrinking G-20 schedule

BUENOS AIRES — Aides boasted this week that President Trump’s plans for the G-20 plans were so packed with back-to-back bilateral meetings with world leaders that the trip was “full to overflowing.” 

But before the president even touched down here Thursday, the schedule was drying up.

A highly anticipated sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scrapped by Trump minutes after Air Force One took off for Argentina, citing regional tensions with Ukraine.

Two formal meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were reduced to pull-asides.  

And a travel snafu for German Chancellor Angela Merkel cast doubt on whether she would make it in time for a private meeting with the president. 

Originally, Trump was set to meet with about half of the attendees at the G-20. The sudden change raises questions about what could be added to the trip.

There are no current plans for Trump to have extended talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the next few days but a brief interaction is all but inevitable.

The same is true for a potential handshake or chat with Putin, which is common at these kind of events. 

Still, the absence of these two critical meetings — one unplanned and one now canceled — is certain to dominate headlines at the global conference.

Trump, often left isolated on the world stage after spurning his counterparts with an “America first” mentality, will have to confront the gaping holes in the schedule.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has skipped some high-level hob-knobs in the past, has her own program in the Argentine capital and may end up just as busy as her husband. 

Less than an hour before abruptly canceling the meeting with Putin, Trump argued it was a “good time” for the two leaders to come together. This comes after the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement with the a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Separately, the president said he would be willing to meet with the Saudi crown prince here in Buenos Aires and claimed the only reason preventing that was logistical.

“It only wasn't set up. I mean, I would have met with him but we didn't set that one up,” Trump told reporters before leaving Washington Thursday.

The president has scuttled high stakes meetings in the past, including the historic Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. That, of course, ultimately proceeded as planned.

The meetings still on Trump’s schedule include a face-to-face with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, a signing ceremony for USMCA with Canadian and Mexican officials, a sit-down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a working dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Garcetti imagines sparring with Trump on debate stage as he mulls presidential bid

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti believes he can easily make the case as to why he would make the best potential president of the United States.

But perhaps more importantly, the Democrat has already thought through how he would confront President Trump face-to-face when the time comes. 

Speaking with reporters Thursday in Washington at a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg News, Garcetti said his party made a key strategic error in the 2016 campaign by focusing on what they saw as Trump’s most glaring weaknesses rather than trying to undercut what voters perceived as his strength – his strength itself.

“He has practiced actually seeming strong.  Strength is his strength,” Garcetti said, before launching into a mock debate against the Republican.

“Ignoring doesn't work, yelling back doesn't work, but you have to be able to kind of point out that, you know, Donald Trump is saying a lot of stuff, that he's a great deflector,” he said.

“You have to, I think, take him on at a level where you're calm, where you say something like, ‘You know what, Donald? You're the American dream.  I mean, you're a hustler.  You've been married to three amazing women,’ … and kind of pivot off of that moment, you know, back to ‘I know you've bankrupted a company or two; now the country's about to be bankrupt.  Our debt is about equal to our GDP…That’s not fair to my kids."

Garcetti said the fact that both Republicans and Democrats struggling to settle on a strategy for countering Trump is understandable, “because he’s a bully.” At one point he acknowledged how Trump might approach him in a debate, as “Sanctuary Eric” because of his city’s immigration policies.

“Too many people tense up around him, they don't know how to deal with it,” he said. “But we have to bring it back to the people. The thing that Democrats cannot do is make this about a shouting match, because the American tune out and say, ‘Neither of these people speak to me.’”

During the hour-long conversation Garcetti said he has not made a final decision about running for president in 2020, but expects to in the coming months after some final conversations with his family and key advisers.

If he runs, Garcetti made clear he will focus on his experience leading one of the nation’s largest cities, and present a clear vision for the future of the country as well as what he described his view of the national identity – something he also faulted Democrats for failing to do.

“I don't think you can lead a nation if you don't have a definition of the nation.  We have to define, as Democrats, what a nation is and embrace the entire nation,” he said.

The campaign, he predicted, will come down to three things: national unity, “winning the future,” and “getting sh** done.” The latter he thinks he can speak to uniquely as a mayor.

“You can't B.S. a pothole.  You either pave it or not,” he said. “There’s those of us that are doing that, [solving] real problems that we're facing, and then there's the kind of the magicians here who invent problems, and then don't solve them.”

