Deval Patrick and his wife discuss her cancer diagnosis in first television ad MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is launching his first television ad buy of his presidential campaign, arguing that despite his recent entry into the Democratic primary, it's "not too late." In the 30-second ad, shot in Boston and Patrick's hometown Chicago, he and his wife, Diane, reflect how his plan to jump into the presidential race "a year ago" was put on hold because of Diane's cancer diagnosis. "We fought through it, and I'm well. But now we're fighting for the future of our democracy, and I encouraged Deval to get back in it," Diane Patrick says in the ad. Deval Patrick follows his wife by arguing he's faced long odds before. "Some people say it's too late for me to run for president. But growing up on the South Side of Chicago, people told me then what I could and couldn't do. I've been an underdog my whole life, and I've never let that stop me," he says. The campaign says the six-figure television and digital buy will run across all four early nominating states, with "significant investments" in New Hampshire and South Carolina. "No other candidate has the life or leadership experience that Deval does," Campaign Manager Abe Rakov said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share far and wide why Governor Patrick is the candidate with the record and message to defeat Trump and renew the American Dream." Patrick, who got into the race just before the New Hampshire filing deadline in November, spoke with reporters on Friday in Exeter, N.H. about his campaign's fundraising but did not release any specifics. He has until the end of the month to file a disclosure with the Federal Election Commission that covers his fundraising from October through December. "We are raising to be competitive," Patrick said. "We are never going to compete with you know, Mayor Bloomberg, but we don't need to. I don't think this is about buying elections. It's about earning votes. And the best investment we can make is my time which is why I am spending the time I have here in New Hampshire."







What we know so far about the presidential candidates' Q4 numbers WASHINGTON — With the books closed on 2019, there's still a lot we don't know about the presidential candidates' financials. That's because candidates have until the end of the month to file their official reports with the Federal Election Commission. But most of the candidates have already released some top-line numbers, giving us the ability to sketch out how much money each campaign raised in 2019 (combining the estimated fourth-quarter numbers released by each campaign with how much it raised over the first three quarters of the year). President Trump : Quarters 1-3 $97.8 million + estimated quarter 4 $46 million = $143.8 million (with at least $66.3 million in transfers from affiliated committees)

: Quarters 1-3 $97.8 million + estimated quarter 4 $46 million = $143.8 million (with at least $66.3 million in transfers from affiliated committees) Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders : Q1-3 $74.4m + estimated Q4 $34.5m = $108.9m (at least $12.7 million in transfers)

: Q1-3 $74.4m + estimated Q4 $34.5m = $108.9m (at least $12.7 million in transfers) Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Q1-3 $60.3m + estimated Q4 $21.2m = $81.5m (at least $10.4 million in transfers)

Q1-3 $60.3m + estimated Q4 $21.2m = $81.5m (at least $10.4 million in transfers) Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Q1-3 $51.5m + estimated Q4 $24.7m = $76.2m

Q1-3 $51.5m + estimated Q4 $24.7m = $76.2m Former Vice President Joe Biden : Q1-3 $37.8m + estimated Q4 $22.7m = $60.5m

: Q1-3 $37.8m + estimated Q4 $22.7m = $60.5m Businessman Andrew Yang : Q1-3 $14.5m + estimated Q4 16.5m = $31m

: Q1-3 $14.5m + estimated Q4 16.5m = $31m Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Q1-3 $17.5m + estimated Q4 $11.4m = $28.9m (at least $3.6m in transfers)

Q1-3 $17.5m + estimated Q4 $11.4m = $28.9m (at least $3.6m in transfers) New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: Q1-3 $18.5m + estimated Q4 $6.6m = $25.1m (at least $2.8m in transfers)







Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid Former Housing Sec. Julián Castro, who ended his own presidential campaign last week, has endorsed Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Castro announced the endorsement on Twitter with a video of the two candidates talking about their candidacies. Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.



Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid Former Housing Sec. Julián Castro, who ended his own presidential campaign last week, has endorsed Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Castro announced the endorsement on Twitter with a video of the two candidates talking about their candidacies. Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.



Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020 "I started my campaign off and we lived true to the idea that we want an America where everyone counts. It's the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would help bring about," he says in the video as he sits across a kitchen island from Warren. "Nobody is working harder than you are, not only in meeting people but listening to people." Warren also thanked Castro in a tweet where she called him a "powerful voice for bold, progressive change." Thank you, @JulianCastro! You've been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I'm honored to have your support. Together, we'll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity. https://t.co/uHs7DP4DcU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020 Warren's campaign said Castro will campaign with the senator at a Tuesday evening rally in New York City.







Biden gets backing from trio of swing-district Democrats DAVENPORT, Iowa — A trio of swing-district Democrats and military veterans are endorsing Joe Biden, arguing that his presence at the top of the ticket gives the party its best chance for victory. Two of the three — Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Elaine Luria of Virginia — were first elected in the 2018 blue wave, taking back Republican-held seats. The third, Rep. Conor Lamb won a hard-fought special election victory in his Western Pennsylvania district in early 2018 and then unseated a GOP incumbent in the fall after court-ordered redistricting. Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a community event while campaigning on Dec. 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Daniel Carde / Getty Images Their backing comes as Biden has increasingly pressed his case to voters that he presents the best chance of leading the party to victory up and down the ticket in November. Biden spent the weekend in Iowa campaigning with another freshman Democrat, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who carried a Trump district in 2018. "There are candidates that worry me in terms their ability to win Pennsylvania and their ability to win the support of working and middle class voters. I think Vice President Biden can," Lamb said in an interview. "People know him and know he has a record of achievement. That doesn't get swept aside easily." The Democrats' all cited Biden's foreign policy experience as another key factor in their endorsement, especially amid escalating tensions with Iran after the U.S. strike targeting Iranian Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Luria served in the Navy, Houlihan the Air Force and Lamb in the Marines before running for office. Luria said foreign policy is always a major concern in her district, home to the Norfolk Navy Shipyard, a major point of departure for U.S. aircraft carriers, and NATO's Joint Force Command. "People here really pay close attention to that because that's their husband, their wife, their neighbor, their child that's in harm's way," Luria told NBC News. "We need someone like Joe Biden who can reset our position on the world stage, regain respect with our allies and step in on day one with the experience he has as vice president and go to work." "Congressional candidates in seats that allow Democrats to retain our majority in the House will not have to spend precious resources running away from the top of the ticket's unpopular and unworkable Medicare for All plan," Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz wrote in a memo about the endorsements Sunday. "Local candidates who rely on Independent and some Republican votes to win will have a top of the ticket that represents strong, steady, stable leadership at home and abroad, strengthening the Democratic brand in the non-metropolitan regions of the country. That is why we are seeing vulnerable, frontline members increasingly supporting Joe Biden's candidacy."







Biden says Trump administration unprepared for "risk" of Middle East escalation DUBUQUE, Iowa — Joe Biden Friday accused President Trump of "an enormous escalation" of the threat of war in the Persian Gulf after he launched a surprise strike targeting a top Iranian commander, while pressing the case to Democrats that the next president must be someone who doesn't need "on the job training." The former vice president, speaking in Iowa one month before the state's leadoff caucuses, seized on a fresh foreign policy crisis to reinforce some of his principal critiques of Trump's leadership and play up his decades of foreign policy experience. "The threat to American lives and interests in the region and around the world are enormous. The risk of nuclear proliferation is real and the possibility that ISIS will regenerate in the region has increased, and the prospects of direct conflict with Iran is greater than it has ever been," he said. "The question is do Donald Trump and his administration have a strategy for what comes next?" Biden on Trump's airstrike order: 'Nothing we have seen suggests they are prepared' 04:21 Biden said no American mourns the loss of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's Quds force, and that it was right to bring him to justice. But he contrasted the assassination of an official within a sovereign government with strikes against other top terrorist targets, saying Trump's provocative action puts the U.S. potentially "on the brink of greater conflict with the Middle East." "Unfortunately, nothing we have seen from this administration over the past three years suggests that they are prepared to deal with the very real risk we now confront. And there's no doubt the risks are greater today because of the actions Donald Trump has taken, walking away from diplomacy, walking away from international agreements, relying on force," he said. Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief. The stakes could not be higher. Every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world. pic.twitter.com/EoWjabVp3u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020 Biden said Thursday's strike was the latest in a string of "dubious" actions that have unnecessarily ratcheted up tensions in the region, including decision to unilaterally withdraw from the nuclear agreement struck by the Obama administration along with top Western allies. The Trump administration "said the goal of maximum pressure was to deter regional aggression, negotiate a better nuclear deal. Thus far, they have badly failed on both accounts," he said. "Now the administration has said the goal of killing Soleimani was to deter future attacks by Iran. But the action almost certainly will have the opposite impact." Biden was to have spent Friday touting the new endorsement of Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who joined him in person for the first time and will campaign with him through the weekend. But the situation in Iraq gave him a chance to underscore a key element of his closing pitch to voters — the gravity of the job for whomever replaces Trump. The next president is going to inherit "a nation that is divided and a world in disarray. This is not a time for on the job training," he said.







Klobuchar campaign raised $11.4 million in final quarter of 2019 DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced Friday that her presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than double than the $4.8 million she raised in the previous quarter last year. The campaign noted that their donations came from 145,126 individual donors and the average contribution was $32. "It's the best quarter we've ever had. And that's a good thing, including way back to when we started before so many people were in the race," Klobuchar said during an event in Iowa on Thursday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at a Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file "So we feel good about it. I never thought I would match some of the front-runners who have, you know, long list going way back who've run for president before," Klobuchar said. The fourth quarter ended on Dec. 31, but candidates are not required to disclose their fundraising numbers until the filing deadline on Jan. 31. Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has announced the largest fundraising number so far, pulling in $34.5 million dollars, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg bringing in $24.7 million. Like Klobuchar, the fourth quarter was also former Vice President Joe Biden's largest haul. The Biden campaign announced they raised $22.7 million. Klobuchar's totals round out the top six fundraisers so far, falling behind Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's $21.2 million and businessman Andrew Yang's $16.5 million.







Warren reports $21 million raised in fourth quarter MANCHESTER, N.H. — Elizabeth Warren's campaign raised just over $21 million in the final quarter of 2019, her campaign said Friday. The haul puts the Massachusetts senator in the ballpark of her fellow Democratic presidential competitors — and frequent names in the top tier of the primary — Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden, who raised $24.7 and $22.7 million, respectively. However, they're all well behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on this metric, who topped the field again this quarter, hauling in more than $34 million. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the CSPS cultural center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Dec. 21, 2019. Scott Olson / Getty Images file This latest round of fundraising for the Massachusetts senator is less than the $24.6 million her campaign raised int he third quarter and comes as she's lagged in some polls, especially in the all-important early state of Iowa. Warren's average donation was $23 from more than 443,000 donors, according to her campaign. Of the $21.2 million raised, the campaign said $1.5 million came in on the last day of 2019 alone. Several days before the close of the quarter, the campaign said it was falling short of its $20 million fundraising goal, asking for donations to help them get there. The campaign did not disclose its cash-on-hand. In an email to supporters, campaign manager Roger Lau once again highlighted the campaign's strategy of not doing closed door fundraisers or raising money with bundlers and donors. Warren regularly talks about this strategy on the trail, and on the debate stage, using it as a cudgel against Buttigieg during the December Democratic debate — specifically attacking him for a fundraiser he held in a wine cave. "I'm deeply grateful to every single person who contributed to my campaign. I didn't spend one single minute selling access to my time. To millionaires and billionaires. I did this grassroots all across the country and I'm proud of the grassroots army that we are building," Warren told reporters Thursday, after a town hall in Concord, New Hampshire.







Marianne Williamson cuts entire campaign staff NEW YORK — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has laid off the remainder of her campaign staff, two sources confirmed to NBC News on Thursday. Williamson's former campaign manager Patricia Ewing and former New Hampshire state director Paul Hodes confirmed the layoffs, first reported by WMUR, to NBC News, citing financial issues. As of Tuesday, the campaign had no staffers, although it's unclear how many staffers Williamson had before the decision was made. Marianne Williamson takes the stage ahead of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. Lucas Jackson / Reuters The best-selling author and spiritual advisor struggled to gain traction in national polls despite nearly a year of campaigning in early voting states. At its height, the campaign had 45 staffers focused on the four early-voting states. In the third quarter of 2019, the campaign raised more than $3 million, a rise from fundraising totals of $1.5 million in both the first and second quarters of last year. Williamson has not released fourth-quarter financial details yet, which are due at the end of the month. When asked by NBC News whether or not Williamson would stay in the race through the Iowa Caucuses, Ewing only said "she might -- she's thinking about it." In an email to supporters Thursday evening, Williamson wrote, "we've had a wonderful team, and I am deeply grateful for their energy and talents. But as of today, we cannot afford a traditional campaign staff." "I am not suspending my candidacy, however," she continued. "A campaign not having a huge war chest should not be what determines its fate."







End-of-year fundraising reports still hold plenty of unanswered questions WASHINGTON — The start of the new year means a whole batch of campaign finance data, and presidential candidates are already selectively releasing numbers to paint their campaigns in the best light. We already know that President Trump's reelection campaign raised a staggering $46 million in the






