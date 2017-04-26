DHS Announces New Office to Aid Victims of Immigrant Crimes IMMIGRATION The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday unveiled a new office aimed at supporting the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. President Donald Trump first announced the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, or VOICE, during his address to a joint session of Congress in February. It is just the latest in Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and highlight problems caused by current immigration laws. READ MORE Share this -







House GOP Approves $1.6 Billion for Trump's Wall IMMIGRATION The House passed a $788 billion spending bill Thursday that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP allies political wins heading into the August recess. Challenging hurdles remain in front of the measure, however, which will meet with more powerful Democratic opposition in the Senate.







Hawaii Challenges Enforcement of Trump Travel Order IMMIGRATION Just hours after the Trump administration's travel order went into effect, the state of Hawaii went to federal court Thursday to challenge it, saying the order barred too many people. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump's order could be enforced in part until the court makes a final ruling on the order later this year. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The ruling allowed Trump to impose a 90-day ban on travelers from six countries — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen — as well as a 120-day ban on any refugees who have no "bona fide relationship" with an entity or person in the United States.







House Passes 'Kate's Law,' Votes to Defund Sanctuary Cities IMMIGRATION The House passed two bills Thursday to boost President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The bills — "Kate's Law" and the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" — would up the penalties on undocumented immigrants who attempt to reenter the country illegally after being deported for crimes and slash funds from cities that protect them. Kate's Law passed 257-167, largely along party lines, in the GOP-controlled House. Trump, who made immigration a key focus during the campaign and in his administration, celebrated its passage.







White House Champions Immigration Crackdown as Public Safety Win IMMIGRATION The White House spent an entire day last week telling reporters that the president is "keeping his promises," and indeed the president is cracking down on undocumented immigrants. Arrests of undocumented immigrants are up, and border crossings are down — a phenomenon his administration credits to the "uncertainty" about how immigration will be handled under the new president. The president has championed this crackdown as key to making America safer, something that would surely be part of making the country "great again." He's launched an office to support victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, met with victims of such crimes at the White House last week, and celebrated the passage of two House bills that boost his efforts. He championed two House bills which passed last week that would crack down on undocumented immigrants who commit crime , as well. There's just one hitch: there's no evidence undocumented immigrants are a public safety risk. On the contrary, there's evidence that immigrants — both legal and undocumented — commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans.







Donald Trump's Border Wall: A 'Progress' Report IMMIGRATION How close is President Donald Trump to making good on his signature promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico? Short answer: not very. Mexico won't pay, and construction doesn't seem to have begun.







100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Immigration? IMMIGRATION Status: Limited direct action, some early progress Trump has made some progress but the results are mixed: Deportations are up and southern border crossings are down, but the oft-promised "big, beautiful wall" between the U.S. and Mexico lacks funding. Despite Trump's promises on the campaign trail, Mexico says IT will not pay. Trump signed an executive order authorizing construction to begin, but the government has just $20 million — enough for about seven miles of the wall — in its coffers, according to ProPublica. House Speaker Paul Ryan's budget doesn't include the money for it either, signaling that the president may struggle to get his own party on board. Meanwhile, border apprehensions are down an unprecedented 70 percent over two months, according to Homeland Secretary John Kelly, who credits Trump's tough rhetoric for adding "enough confusion" to slow crossings. Domestically, the administration is more aggressively deporting undocumented immigrants, with immigration arrests rising by a third in the first weeks of Trump's administration. While Trump promised that he'd focus on deporting criminals, the uptick in deportations is in part fueled by the removal of twice as many immigrants without criminal records as compared to last year, according to data obtained by the Washington Post. The president has not eliminated the deferred action programs for childhood arrivals and the parents of American citizens — earning criticism from his supporters. Trump also used an executive order to block federal funds from going to cities that limit federal immigration enforcement in their jurisdictions in January, but a judge put a temporary stop to it in late April, saying the president had overstepped his power in the order.







Court Blunts Trump's Sanctuary Cities Crackdown IMMIGRATION A federal judge Tuesday blunted the impact of one of President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, forbidding the White House from withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities — local governments that limit police cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Federal District Court Judge William Orrick issued a nationwide injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by San Francisco and nearby Santa Clara County. They argued that the president's January 25th executive order, declaring sanctuary cities ineligible to receive federal grants, was unconstitutional.






