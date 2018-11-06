Did you vote? Do you like fries? Shake Shack has good news for you

Maine has the honor of becoming the first state to use ranked-choice voting in a federal general election today, after first debuting the system in the primary system. What's ranked-choice voting? Glad you asked.

RCV, sometimes called instant run-offs, asks voters to rank each candidate running in a race by preference, regardless of party, which Maine voters will do when casting ballots in the state's two Congressional and Senate races. If a voter’s first choice candidate has lost, that voter’s second-choice candidate gets their vote. (You can read about the complicated vote-counting process here.)

The system could very well be a game-changer in Maine’s 2nd Congressional district, where the Democratic candidate and the Republican are tied in the polls, with two independent candidates trailing behind them.