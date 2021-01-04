Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, and a professor of pediatric infection and immunity receives the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, southwest England on Monday.

Fauci pushes back on Trump, says Covid death numbers are 'real'

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday pushed back on President Donald Trump's false claims that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is "exaggerated."

"The numbers are real," Fauci, one of the nation’s foremost infectious disease experts, said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have well over 300,000 deaths. We are averaging two- to three thousand deaths per day."

He told host Chuck Todd, "All you need to do, Chuck, is to go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths."

Fauci’s interview came in response to Trump tweeting, "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low."

Trump responded to Fauci by tweeting, "Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?"