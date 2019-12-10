'A disgusting partisan low': Trump's 2020 campaign spokeswoman Democrats have hit a new disgusting, partisan low.



They have trampled on our Constitution.



Made a mockery of our government.



And stomped on the will of the American people.



America will remember these impeachment articles as a sad, self-interested low in American history! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 10, 2019







White House calls it a 'sham impeachment' From White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham: "Today, in a baseless and partisan attempt to undermine a sitting President, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats announced the pre-determined outcome of their sham impeachment — something they have been seeking since before President Trump was inaugurated. "House Democrats have long wanted to overturn the votes of 63 million Americans. They have determined that they must impeach President Trump because they cannot legitimately defeat him at the ballot box. The Democrats' use of a phone call with the president of Ukraine – with a transcript the President himself released — served as their excuse for this partisan, gratuitous, and pathetic attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration and the results of the 2016 election. "The announcement of two baseless articles of impeachment does not hurt the President, it hurts the American people, who expect their elected officials to work on their behalf to strengthen our Nation. The President will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong. "Ultimately, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats will have to answer to their constituents for manufacturing an impeachment inquiry and forcing unfounded accusations down the throats of the American people. Today, and every day, the President will continue to work on behalf of this country and will not be deterred by the rank partisan political acts of the Democrat Party."







'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to articles of impeachment Almost an hour after two articles of impeachment were announced, Trump first tweeted his common refrain: "WITCH HUNT!" Then he followed up by calling the idea he pressured Ukraine "ridiculous." Nadler just said that I "pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election." Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there "WAS NO PRESSURE." Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019 Within minutes, he tweeted two more times, once with an attack on House Intelligence Committee Chiar Rep. Adam Schiff, and another where he claimed the "us" he mentioned during the July phone call with Zelenskiy where he asked for a favor "is a reference to USA, not me!"







Trump campaign hits Pelosi, calls announcement 'political theater' From Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale: "For months, Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn't move forward on impeachment because it was too divisive and it needed bipartisan support. Well, it is divisive and only the Democrats are pushing it, but she's doing it anyway. Americans don't agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theater because they don't have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it."







'High crimes and misdemeanors' Starting at 9:09 a.m. Chairman Nadler, describing them as "high crimes and misdemeanors," announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be introducing two articles of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read the full story here







The view from the White House When asked how the White House plans to respond to today's 9 a.m. press conference when House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against President Trump, a senior administration official tells NBC News: "White House officials will, of course, be monitoring the announcement scheduled for 9 a.m., and decide next steps. It's safe to assume the president will give his own full-throated reaction at his rally tonight." The president has a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, tonight. He departs the White House at 5 p.m. ET — but keep in mind the weather looks bleak in Washington, so he may not depart from the South Lawn (and thus won't have the opportunity to answer questions.) The president is also meeting with the Russian foreign minister today before he departs, but that is closed to the press. Trump is already up and tweeting: "To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country's history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election" White House officials also tell NBC News they are largely focused on preparing for a likely Senate trial, where they are already planning more participation and representation. A second official says the White House — like the rest of the world — still doesn't know if House Democrats will include information related to the Mueller investigation. They will be watching closely for that. This second official acknowledges the "irony" that House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment on the same day they — potentially — plan to hand the president a huge legislative victory by announcing a deal on USMCA. This official said they are "pretty optimistic" USMCA will be announced this afternoon but also acknowledge it is not finalized until it is finalized. Sources here indicate they will let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take the lead in announcing any deal on USMCA.







Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress Five people familiar with the discussions tell NBC News tonight that House Democrats have settled on bringing two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The intent to bring those two articles, they caution, is not final until an official announcement is made. These sources spoke after Democratic members of House judiciary met this evening. Speaker Pelosi also met this evening with Rep. Engel, per Alex Moe's note moments ago. Two sources familiar tell NBC News that judiciary Democrats will meet again tomorrow at 8 a.m. to continue discussions and will address the media at 9 a.m. Read the full article here






