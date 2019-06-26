DNC chair Tom Perez addresses Gov. Steve Bullock's absence at first debate
Just hours ahead of Wednesday's Democratic primary debate in Miami, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said that it "wouldn't surprise me at all" if Montana Gov. Steve Bullock qualified for the next debate but said he couldn't have changed the rules to allow the red-state governor onto the initial stage.
"Wouldn't surprise me at all if Gov. Bullock is on stage at the next debate because he's a great candidate who has a remarkable vision," Perez said. "You can't change the rules midway because I like someone. I like Gov. Bullock a lot and that's not a reason to change the rules you put forth and everybody follows."
Bullock did not qualify for the initial debate after he failed to hit either the polling or donation standard set by the DNC. He had hoped that a Washington Post/ABC poll would count toward his qualification, but the DNC said that poll would not count in its decision-making.
Instead of partaking in the debate, Bullock is holding a televised town hall in Iowa.
Perez was also asked if he was concerned about any of the Democratic candidates on Wednesday's stage going after each other in an attempt to boost their own candidacy. Perez said he expects that "everybody is going to make sure people know what they stand for.
Julián Castro just needs to 'be himself'
Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas, says the best thing his twin brother, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, can do at tonight’s debate is “be himself.”
“People quite honestly still need to get to know him. There’s still a large percentage of people who don’t know who he is,” Castro told NBC News ahead the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night.
“He’s been a leader on so many issues during his campaign: On immigration, on police reform, on housing,” he said, responding to a question about how brother will differentiate himself on a stage with nine other candidates. “He’s going to continue to be a candidate of great substance and continue to talk about building opportunity for all Americans.”
Castro also said his brother will talk directly to Latinos watching the debates.
“This president has really targeted the Latino community and immigrants. There will be millions of Latinos watching tonight, and I think they want to hear they are fundamentally part of the country, which they are, and how this country creates opportunity for everybody,” said Castro, who along with his brother is of Mexican descent. “My brother Julián is going to be talking about that.”
Can Beto O'Rourke hold his ground?
Beto O'Rourke's critics say there's not much steak with his sizzle and they've bristled at the attention he got early in the campaign when women senators with longer records of accomplishment were ignored by comparison. The former Texas congressman's supporters say he can go deep on policy with anyone and point to recent proposals as evidence.
Now, standing between Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, he'll literally be between two sharp-witted women with unquestioned command of substance.
If O'Rourke looks like he belongs, that'll be a victory of sorts for him. But there's a chance they strip the bark off him just by being themselves.
What to watch for at tonight's debate
Ten candidates — led by Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker — will participate tonight beginning at 9 pm ET. And the second 10 — led by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — go on Thursday.
Tonight, we’ll be watching how Warren handles being the night’s frontrunner. The Massachusetts senator has been moving up in the polls. And without Biden or Bernie on the stage, she’s the star attraction — at least on paper. Maybe Warren’s biggest task is handling the high expectations.
But who else will break through, Beto, Booker or Klobuchar? Will it be O’Rourke, who has seen his star fade since his entry in March? Or Booker, who really hasn’t had a moment so far in the 2020 race? Or Klobuchar, who often stands out when she’s on TV.
Six other candidates are on tonight’s debate stage, and they’re vying to survive the higher qualifications before September’s third debate(s): Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Ryan, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
