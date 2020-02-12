DNC chair: We must learn the lessons from every cycle

Yang says 'You haven't seen the last of the Yang Gang' when asked about future run New York businessman Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race Tuesday night after finishing near the bottom of the field in New Hampshire, says he won't rule out running for office again. "You haven't seen the last of the Yang Gang," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." When asked about the possibility of running for New York City Mayor, Yang said he "hasn't ruled anything out at this point." "I'm more attracted to executive roles than legislative ones because I think you can get more done, you can get your hands dirtier and roll up your sleeves," he said. Andrew Yang will support a candidate backing a basic income Feb. 12, 2020 05:03 Yang declined to say where his devoted "Yang Gang" should throw their support now that he's out of the presidential race. He said that he has spoken to other Democratic candidates, but he's trying to figure out which of them aligns with his vision, particularly his signature universal basic income policy. When asked on CNN whether he would want to be a vice presidential candidate, Yang said he would be honored to serve as someone’s running mate adding, “if I can solve these problems as someone's vice president, a member of an administration, we just need to start solving these problems for the next generation. And I'm happy to do my part. I'm also happy to do my part to campaign for the nominee and beat Donald Trump in the fall.” Share this -







Buttigieg slams Sanders on health care after finishing second in New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg pitched himself as a unifier who can get progressive policies passed without busting the budget in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Fresh off a strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, Buttigieg said he can maintain the momentum going into Nevada and South Carolina, where he said he plans to make his case to Latino and black voters — considered a weak spot in his support base. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, slammed Sanders for policies that he said would cost too much and said he wants to bring unity to the party around progressive policies. "On issue after issue after issue, we share the same goals; what I'm offering is a way to do it that can actually get achieved that is paid for," he said, referring to progressive policies such as universal health care. "Nevada's a good example of a place where there are a lot of union workers, who sometimes gave concessions on wages in order to get excellent plans — I'm thinking about culinary workers, for example," he said, referring to the Culinary Workers Union, which recently sent out a flyer expressing concern that its workers could lose their health care coverage under Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal. "If the choice is between Senator Sanders telling them they're gonna have to give that up, and me saying we can enhance and increase choice without asking them to sacrifice what they have worked so hard for, I think that is a very good debate for us to have, and I'm looking forward to having that debate," he said, referring to that and other unions who have made health care a priority. Buttigieg's campaign plans to double his staff on the ground in Nevada, bringing the total to 100, and put more money into the airwaves there. It will be airing an ad in the state titled "Your Choice" that draws a direct contrast between the candidate and Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on health care.







FIRST READ: The 2020 Democratic presidential contest is about to turn into a math race Andrew Yang has suspended his campaign, but his slogan lives on — and it could very well be the most important story in the race for the Democratic nomination over the next five months. Math. After Bernie Sanders' narrow victory last night in New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg's close second, Amy Klobuchar's surprising third, Elizabeth Warren's disappointing fourth and Joe Biden disastrous finish in fifth, we now have a delegate race on our hands. Two contests down, and here's the pledged delegate scoreboard: Buttigieg 23, Sanders 21, Warren 8, Klobuchar 7, and Biden 6. No other candidate has received a single delegate. Democratic delegates are awarded proportionately, so to rack up big delegate hauls over the competition, you have to win big — it's why Super Tuesday looms big. Get the rest of First Read.







What's happened to Warren, Biden? Dismal showings and questions about the future. Joe Biden's and Elizabeth Warren's poor finishes in New Hampshire raise daunting questions about the future of their campaigns after both former front-runners were denied podium positions by a late-surging Amy Klobuchar. Biden appears set to finish fifth and Warren fourth — a stunning result for two candidates who were neck and neck for national front-runner status as recently as October — and NBC News projected Tuesday that neither of them would meet the threshold to collect any delegates. Warren's clearest path to the nomination was one in which Pete Buttigieg flamed out early and cleared the way for her to win over white college graduates, a large Democratic constituency that is split between the two. But his top-two finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire have now put him at the top of the pack. Biden — who fled New Hampshire early Tuesday — faces grueling questions about his future after his fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses led to new polls that showed him losing his front-runner spot and hemorrhaging support among the critical constituency that has buoyed him: African American voters. A fifth-place result in New Hampshire will only increase the intensity of the questions. Read the story.






