DNC urges states to stick to primary schedule, adopt vote-by-mail instead The Democratic National Committee is urging states with upcoming presidential primaries and caucuses to not reschedule their elections and instead adopt vote-by-mail in response to the coronavirus outbreak. At least six states have so far have taken steps to postpone their primary contests as cities and states shut down amidst the pandemic, but the DNC instead said states should not bring "our democratic process to a halt" and allow people to vote early or by mail on the currently scheduled dates, since no one knows when the threat of the pandemic will subside. "Eligible voters deserve certainty, safety, and accessibility," DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. Perez said the easiest way to allow people to vote during the crisis would be mail-in-balloting, as well as no-excuse absentee voting, where a voter can drop off their completed ballot at a central location, or expanded days and hours for in-person voting to reduce lines. Slightly more than half the states in the union have yet to vote in the Democratic presidential primary and all are required to select delegates to July's Democratic National Convention by June 20, under party bylaws. States that don't comply with the rules can be penalized by having their slate of delegates diminished or even cut entirely. But Perez said the DNC may allow some "flexibility" in the process, given the extraordinary circumstances. "The DNC will continue to monitor the situation and work with state parties around their delegate selection plans, specifically allowing flexibility around how states elect their delegates to the national convention once those delegates are allocated based on their primary or caucus results," Perez said.







NBC News Primary Poll: Democratic voters want a candidate who can beat Trump In line with other Democratic primary contest this year, a majority of voters on Tuesday across Florida, Arizona and Illinois said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump over someone who agrees with them on the issues, according to results from the NBC News Primary Poll. In Florida, 66 percent of Democratic primary voters said they would rather someone who can beat Trump, compared to 65 percent in Arizona and 61 percent in Illinois. Voters under 45 in those three states were more split than those over 45. Still, the majority of younger voters, too, said they preferred a candidate who can beat Trump.







NBC News Primary Poll: Florida voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle Social Security A majority of Florida Democratic primary voters trust Joe Biden more than Bernie Sanders to handle Social Security, according to an NBC News Primary Poll. Fifty-nine percent said they would trust Biden to handle Social Security, while 37 percent said they would trust Sanders.







NBC News Primary Poll: On immigration policy, Arizona voters nearly divided on whether to trust Biden or Sanders Just over half of Arizona Democratic primary voters said they would trust Joe Biden more than Bernie Sanders to handle immigration policy, according to an NBC News Primary Poll. Fifty-one percent said they would trust Biden, while 43 percent said they would trust Sanders.







NBC News Primary Poll: Florida voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle gun policy A majority of Florida Democratic primary voters trust Joe Biden more than Bernie Sanders when it comes to handling gun policy, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. In a state that has seen multiple mass shootings in recent years, 63 percent trust Biden to handle gun policy more than they trust Sanders; 27 percent trust Sanders more.







NBC News Primary Poll: Most Illinois voters worried about direction of economy Most Illinois Democratic primary voters are worried about the direction of the nation's economy in the next year, according to an NBC News Primary Poll. Eighty-two percent said they are worried about the direction of the national economy, including 46 percent who are very worried about it. Eighteen percent said they are not worried.







NBC News Primary Poll: Majority of Illinois voters very concerned about coronavirus outbreak An overwhelming majority of Illinois Democratic primary voters said they are concerned about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an NBC News Primary Poll. Eighty-seven percent of Illinois voters said they are concerned about the outbreak, including a 53 percent majority who said they are very concerned. Only 13 percent said they are not concerned about the effects of the outbreak. Among those who are concerned, 65 percent are 45 or older, and 35 percent are under 45.







NBC News Primary Poll: Voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle a major crisis In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, majorities of voters in the Florida, Illinois and Arizona Democratic primaries said they trust Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis, according to NBC News Primary Poll results. Seventy-one percent of Florida voters, 64 percent of Illinois voters and 63 percent of Arizona voters said they would trust Biden more than Sanders to handle a significant crisis.







Despite low turnout, Biden camp says early voting making for legit numbers overall With hours to go until polls close in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, the Biden campaign is downplaying any concern that low in-person turnout because of the coronavirus outbreak is not representative of the electorate, pointing to early voting numbers to back their point. "While voter turnout on election day itself may be lower due to COVID-19 concerns, we believe that, with early vote and vote by mail, overall turnout will be roughly on pace for 2016 in Arizona and Florida and roughly on pace for 2018 in Illinois, and that voter turnout in all three states will reflect the population at large," spokesperson Kate Bedingfield wrote in a campaign memo. Pointing to a mix of internal and publicly available early voting data, Bedingfield wrote that Biden's campaign believes it will still "emerge tonight with a bigger delegate lead than we had going into the night." The memo says early voting numbers in the three states are far higher than in 2016.







Arizona senior forced on odyssey after polling place closed Please meet Sharon Maxwell of South Phoenix.

And props to @phoenixpolice. https://t.co/NHjyEr3yhO — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 17, 2020






