'Do-over' House race in North Carolina settles on nominees

WASHINGTON — Republican state Rep. Dan Bishop cruised to victory in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District special primary, setting up a clash that will finally decide the last House race of the 2018 cycle.

While the GOP thought it won the seat on Election Day of 2018, allegations of absentee ballot fraud by a consultant working for then Republican nominee Mark Harris prompted state election officials to toss out the results and order a new election.

That new primary was on Tuesday, and Bishop dominated the field with almost 48 percent of the vote in a 10-person field.

Bishop easily cleared the state's 30-percent threshold to win the race outright (if he fell short, the race could have gone to a runoff). Now he'll face off against Democrat Dan McCready, the party's 2018 nominee who ran unopposed in the special primary.

The election will likely be the closest special House election of the 2019 calendar. Bishop is best known for championing the controversial "bathroom bill" in the state legislature, which barred transgender people from using a bathroom other than the one for the gender listed on their birth certificate. The bill has since been partially repealed, so it's unclear how much of a centerpiece the issue will be in the conservative-leaning district.

The two candidates will face off on Sept. 10.