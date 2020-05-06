Doctor deaths bring Russia's lack of protective equipment into sharp focus

MOSCOW — After two Russian health care workers fell to their deaths from hospital windows in the past two weeks, the plight of medical professionals battling the coronavirus pandemic has been brought into sharp focus with more than 100 having died since the outbreak began.

While the falls have made headlines around the country and dominated Russian social media, it is not known what was behind them.

But the two cases focused attention on frustrated health care workers who have been raising the alarm over what they say are acute equipment shortages and poor procedures to control hospital outbreaks.

