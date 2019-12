DOJ documents hide key conversations on Ukraine aid

Cohen: Impeachment trial 'will fail' if senators can't call witnesses Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN Thursday morning discussing the impeachment inquiry. When asked about the Senate trial, Cohen said, “one of the things we're responsible for is the public's support for our system of government and for respect for the United States Senate. And that will fall, if there's not a fair trial and over 70% of the public wants to see witnesses.” Cohen added that “the most important information available, the direct evidence, is being held from the Judiciary Committee and from the Congress and the most important witnesses in this impeachment trial are being kept from the American people and not to be allowed to go forward and testify so that the people can hear the facts and the jurors, the Senators, can make a fair verdict based on all of the statements.” Share this -







Indicted Giuliani associate drops one of his lawyers Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani facing charges of violating campaign finance laws, is down to one attorney having dropped prominent defense counsel Ed MacMahon Jr. In a filing on Dec. 24, MacMahon said, “Mr. Parnas’ apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished” adding, “it thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter.” Parnas will remain represented by Joseph Bondy who has been to all of his court appearances and has been actively talking about Parnas on Twitter as well as expressing his client’s desire to testify in front of Congress. Share this -







'Liars!': Trump fires off post-Christmas tweetstorm over impeachment impasse President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse. "The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!" The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge. Read more here. Share this -







Trump says Pelosi's 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me' President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for pressing the impeachment case against him, saying, "She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate." In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week. He echoed those comments in tweets on Wednesday. Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019 Share this -







Article II - Rudy's Helpers - Monday, December 23rd Today on Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Dan de Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for NBC News, about the Ukranian individuals helping Rudy Giuliani as he continues his work on behalf of the President. The two discuss: What we know about the work Rudy Giuliani continues to do overseas, despite the federal investigation against him and the President’s impeachment

Who’s working with Rudy: an explainer of the most important characters connected to the President’s lawyer

What to expect next from Rudy Giuliani in his work to defend the President Share this -







Graham: Senate GOP 'should take matters into our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't act soon If she refuses, Senate Republicans should take matters into our own hands. We are in charge of the Senate — not Pelosi or Schumer.



Speaker Pelosi’s actions are an affront to the Constitution, the Senate, and denies President @realDonaldTrump his day in court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2019 Share this -