DOJ documents hide key conversations on Ukraine aid

Cohen: Impeachment trial 'will fail' if senators can't call witnesses
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN Thursday morning discussing the impeachment inquiry.
When asked about the Senate trial, Cohen said, “one of the things we're responsible for is the public's support for our system of government and for respect for the United States Senate. And that will fall, if there's not a fair trial and over 70% of the public wants to see witnesses.”
Cohen added that “the most important information available, the direct evidence, is being held from the Judiciary Committee and from the Congress and the most important witnesses in this impeachment trial are being kept from the American people and not to be allowed to go forward and testify so that the people can hear the facts and the jurors, the Senators, can make a fair verdict based on all of the statements.”
Indicted Giuliani associate drops one of his lawyers
Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani facing charges of violating campaign finance laws, is down to one attorney having dropped prominent defense counsel Ed MacMahon Jr.
In a filing on Dec. 24, MacMahon said, “Mr. Parnas’ apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished” adding, “it thus would constitute a significant hardship for Mr. Parnas to continue being represented by two attorneys in this matter.”
Parnas will remain represented by Joseph Bondy who has been to all of his court appearances and has been actively talking about Parnas on Twitter as well as expressing his client’s desire to testify in front of Congress.
'Liars!': Trump fires off post-Christmas tweetstorm over impeachment impasse
President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse.
"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!"
The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge.
Trump says Pelosi's 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for pressing the impeachment case against him, saying, "She hates the Republican Party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party, and she's desperate."
In remarks to reporters after a video teleconference with members of the military on Christmas Eve from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump complained that he had been treated "very unfairly" by House Democrats who impeached him on two articles last week.
He echoed those comments in tweets on Wednesday.
Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnell comments about impeachment trial
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Tuesday she was "disturbed" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would engage in "total coordination" with the White House regarding the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Anchorage's local NBC affiliate KTUU broadcast Tuesday, Murkowski — who earlier in the year refused to defend Trump from the Democrats' impeachment inquiry — said McConnell's comments "has further confused" the impeachment process.
Her remarks suggest that there is at least a degree of dissension with the Republican Senate ranks as the chamber prepares to embark on a trial of Trump in 2020, following his impeachment in the House last week on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Graham: Senate GOP 'should take matters into our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't act soon
Schumer: 'Witnesses and documents are the main argument here'
Schumer held a press conference on Monday in his New York office discussing the need for witnesses and specific documents in the impeachment trial, particularly in light of new emails released from OMB official Michael Duffey.
"If everything was on the up and up, if the call was perfect as Trump said, why does one of his top aides who's a political appointee say let's keep it hush-hush?" he said. "The new emails from Mr. Duffey and the Trump administration show why it's so important for the White House to produce the documents we have requested. They will shed light on who ordered the aid cut, and why they ordered it. If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey and others to come testify under oath, and an argument that we need documents related to what was revealed by Mr. Duffey's actions this is it. "
On negotiations with McConnell, Schumer said, “Look, the witnesses and documents are the main argument here. We must decide them and hopefully we can decide them in a bipartisan way before going forward with a trial.” Schumer also says he will “at the very minimum require votes from all the Senators for each of the witnesses and about each of these sets of documents.”