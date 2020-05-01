Domestic flights start to pick up despite coronavirus concerns in Thailand

Using plastic markers, Greek workers defy ban to mark Labor Day Greek workers wearing protective masks and respecting social distancing measures protest in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on Friday. Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images Greek workers and students wearing masks and gloves lined up outside parliament to commemorate May Day, defying a government ban on movement imposed to fight the coronavirus. Using colorful plastic markers placed on the ground to help them observe distance rules, hundreds of protesters joined a rally organized by the Communist-affiliated group PAME. The protesters waved flags, chanted slogans and held banners reading "No sacrifice for the bosses." Movement restrictions in Greece — imposed in March as part of a nationwide lockdown — will be gradually eased starting on Monday like many other countries in Europe. The conservative government has promised to work to protect jobs in a country that has only just emerged from a decade-long debt crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economic output. The country has reported 2,591 cases and 140 deaths as of Friday. Share this -







Russia records record rise in new coronavirus cases for third day in a row Russia recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Friday, as 7,933 people tested positive, bringing the total to almost 115,000. Russian authorities urged people to resist the temptation to flout lockdown measures, as May 1 marks the beginning of 11 days of celebration across the country. The figures mean Russia now ranks eighth worldwide for the number of confirmed cases, though it has so far recorded far fewer deaths than many of the most hard-hit countries. It has a death toll of 1,169 as of Friday. This comes a day after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for virus. Last week, President Vladimir Putin warned the peak of the outbreak in Russia has yet to come. Share this -







Three-year-old girl shows off sheep in online agricultural show With livestock shows around Britain canceled due to COVID-19, farmers are finding innovative ways to still present their prized livestock. A video of 3-year-old Barley Brook Sellar presenting Ethel, her prized Border Leicester sheep, has been watched more than a million times on Twitter. Filmed at the family's farm in Norfolk, England, the video shows Barley introducing Ethel, walking her in a short circle and commanding her to stand. It was shared on Twitter by one of the judges for the Young Handlers Under 8 Years Old category. "What kind of sheep is this?" Barley's mother, Caitlin Jenkins, can be heard asking. "A white one," replies Barley. The Greatest Online Agricultural Show, which is donating money raised to British farming charities, opens Saturday. Spent the last hour judging the online sheep show



Target, Walmart workers and others plan 'sickout' protests over coronavirus safety A Target worker in Virginia wearing his own mask, gloves and safety glasses said he felt helpless recently when customers swarmed him as he organized a clearance area. Another Target worker, a cashier in North Carolina, said he welcomed the installation of plexiglass partitions at the registers over a week ago, but said they should have come sooner. A Whole Foods worker in Portland said she and some of her colleagues are feeling "scared, angry and devastated" after a fellow employee died from the coronavirus last week. To convey their concerns, they plan to call out of work Friday as part of a nationwide employee "sickout" involving Target and Whole Foods, as well as Amazon, Instacart, FedEx and Walmart. The grassroots effort — the latest example of a wave of worker activism during the coronavirus crisis — is asking customers to boycott those companies' local stores and services Friday to coincide with International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, which in a normal year is marked by massive labor rights demonstrations in major cities. Read the full story here. Share this -







Some minority groups in UK have higher death rate than white Britons, study finds Per-capita hospital deaths are the highest among the black Caribbean population in England and Wales, who are dying at triple the rate of white Britons, a new study found on Friday. Other minority groups — including Pakistanis and black Africans — have seen similar numbers. The impacts of the COVID-19 crisis are not uniform across ethnic groups, and show clear disparities in their mortality rates, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said in the report. Merely aggregating all minorities together when examining data misses important differences, it said. As of Friday, more than 26,000 people across Britain have died from coronavirus. The British research institute suggested that occupational exposure partially explains disproportionate deaths for some groups. More than two in 10 black African women of working age, for example, are employed in health and social care roles. Indian men are 150 percent more likely to work in health or social care roles than their white British counterparts. While the Indian ethnic group makes up 3 percent of the working-age population of England and Wales, they account for 14 percent of doctors. New @theifs analysis shows big differences in covid death rates between ethnic minorities. Once you adjust for age composition and where people live the differences are even bigger than first appear https://t.co/sfb04fLiz7 pic.twitter.com/PQynonY73d — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) May 1, 2020 Share this -







Tokyo aquarium asks public to FaceTime shy eels under lockdown Spotted garden eels, similar to those held at a Tokyo aquarium, burrow in sand at signs of perceived threats. Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild / Getty Images file A Japanese aquarium is calling on members of the public to play a virtual game of peek-a-boo with its community of about 300 eels to help prevent the creatures from getting shy under lockdown. Spotted garden eels at the Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo are accustomed to streams of people looking into their tanks, but officials said in a statement Friday that appears to be changing since the facility closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 1. This variety of eels are typically very cautious of their surroundings in the wild and bury themselves in the sand of the ocean floor at the sign of any threat. Aquarium officials are concerned the captive eels are reverting back to this behavior. Read the full story here. Share this -





