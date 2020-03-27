Domestic violence rises across Europe amid lockdowns As people are cooped up at home around the world in attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials in Europe are sounding the alarm about an increase in domestic violence. Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said Friday domestic violence is on the rise there, and France's Ministry of Interior announced the nation's pharmacies have agreed to serve as safe havens for victims of abuse during the national COVID-19 lockdown. Spanish media reported a similar program in a few regions, where victims can go to pharmacies, discreetly request a "mascarilla 19," or face mask 19, and receive help. In a statement Friday, the Duchess of Cornwall, wife of COVID-19 patient Prince Charles, urged victims to call the U.K.'s National Domestic Abuse Helpline for help. "I want you to know that you are not alone," she said. Share this -







Panama Canal denies passage to Holland America ship Authorities Friday said a roughly 1,800-passenger cruise ship with coronavirus patients aboard could not use the Panama Canal. Four older guests died on the Holland America Zaandam, where two people have tested positive for the virus and 53 guests and 85 staff members are sick, the British–American-owned cruise line company said Friday. The Panama Canal said in a statement that on orders of Panama's Ministry of Health, it could not allow transit of any vessel carrying people with the virus. Officials said the canal's boarding officers, line handlers and pilots routinely board vessels that use the waterway and thus could be exposed. The ship departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was scheduled to end in Chile on March 21 before illness intervened. It is currently off the Panamanian coast, where the sick were expected to remain in isolation and healthy passengers were to be taken off and put on a sister ship. Share this -







Utah issues stay-at-home order Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide stay-at-home order Friday in effect for at least two weeks. Residents should leave home only to perform essential duties such as visiting the grocery store or a doctor's office. He encouraged people to work from home. In a series of tweets, Herbert urged people to exercise outside but cautioned against congregating at trailheads or parks. He also instructed employers not to require sick notes for employees who call out from work as a result of coronavirus. We are in the throes of a very challenging time. All of us are making difficult adjustments, some big, and some small, to our daily lives. Today I'm issuing a "Stay Safe, Stay Home" directive to all Utahns. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 27, 2020 Share this -







Arkansas truck driver battles worry and stress on the road For truck drivers loading supplies across America, like Douglas Mcconnaughhay in Arksansas, it’s become harder to find a meal with restaurants closed and more worrisome to protect against the coronavirus as it continues to spread. His wife shared what he's been going through lately in a now-viral Facebook post made before he headed back out on the road March 22. “She was going to take me to my truck. She came in there and took the picture. I didn’t know it until after the fact. I was just back there by myself,” he told NBC News. Mcconnaughhay drives 70 hours a week Monday through Friday in a Peterbilt truck. He's among more than 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States, according to the most recent census data. “There was a lot of stuff that was going through my mind. My main issue is I can’t bring the virus back home to my wife because of her health issues. I just want to be able to be safe and make sure that my home stays healthy and safe,” Mcconnaughhay said. Share this -







Stay-at-home restrictions mean cleaner air for Los Angeles LOS ANGELES — Southern California, infamous for its clogged freeways and smoggy skies, is experiencing some excellent air quality because of spring rains and business closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, experts are saying. The freeways are not only nearly empty, but the lack of cars is contributing to the clear skies, said Philip Fine with the South Coast Air Quality District. Shipping is down in the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, meaning fewer trucks and cargo vessels are running. There are also fewer planes flying and more construction projects on hold. Emissions from that kind of heavy machinery accounts for nearly 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions in L.A. County, Fine told the Southern California News Group. Share this -







Photo: Coffins arrive from Bergamo Coffins arriving from Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, are unloaded from a military truck at Cinisello Balsamo cemetery, near Milan on Friday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP Share this -







Plaintiffs, including NRA, sue to block gun store closures Plaintiffs, including the National Rifle Association, sought in Los Angeles federal court Friday to block the local sheriff from shutting down gun stores. The civil suit names as defendants L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who on March 19 ordered most business to close. The sheriff announced he would shutter gun stores, then paused over legal concerns, and finally announced Thursday that he would move forward with closing down firearms retailers. Gun stores were not named by the state as "essential" businesses that would be exempt from Newsom's closures, but the governor said he would leave it up to sheriffs across the state to decide. The lawsuit, citing the Second Amendment right to bear arms, argues the government may not engage in "deprivation of constitutional liberties during a time of crisis." Read the full story. Share this -





