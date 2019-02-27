Trump's sons attack Cohen's credibility

President Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump swiftly attacked Cohen's credibility when Trump's former longtime lawyer told the Oversight Committee that he had declined a White House role.

"Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be “Chief of Staff.” It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?" Eric Trump tweeted.

Don Jr. then replied: "Nailed it. It really was the biggest joke of the entire transition. The beginning of his bitterness was when he realized that was never going to happen. #Delusional."

Cohen testified that Trump, who he said did not even expect to win the presidency, was fuming when Cohen did not join the White House. However, because Trump was a political neophyte, he had to tap many unknowns to step into White House roles. His longtime assistant Hope Hicks, for instance, became his campaign spokesperson and then became White House communications director before stepping down from that role.