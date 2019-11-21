Don’t call it a comeback Yang hasn’t gotten much screen time, but he did get the attention of the tech crowd. He advocates bringing back the Office of Technology Assessment, which helped advise on technology policy until it was defunded in 1995. But bringing back the OTA, as it was colloquially known, already has some supporters in Washington, D.C. — and among the technorati. Yang is right about the office of tech assessment — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Stacey on the mind Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, came up twice in tonight’s debate: both Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker mentioned her in the context of voter suppression. The former Georgia House Minority leader was a voting rights advocate and claimed that her 2018 loss to Governor Brian Kemp by less than 2 percent was, in part, due to widespread voter suppression in the state. Just before the 2018 election, the state purged a half million voters from its lists. And no wonder. The Peach State recently announced it would purge another 300,000 people from its voter lists — exactly one of the voter suppression tactics Abrams claimed cost her the governorship. Share this -







Rough end of debate for Biden The last 30 minutes of Wednesday’s debate did not go well for Biden It began when he said, “we have to keep punching at” misconduct toward women, like sexual harassment and violence. An odd choice of words to discuss how to treat women, and one that was met with mockery online. Then he was victim of tonight’s standout moment: when Booker went after Biden for saying he would not legalize marijuana. “I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker said, drawing huge applause from the audience. Biden clarified that he thinks the drug should be decriminalized and all criminal records related to marijuana charges should be expunged, but that he thinks more studying needs to be done on the drug’s long-term impact. Then, Biden followed up by saying he comes “out of the black community in terms of my support,” highlighting his high polling numbers among black voters. He then noted having the support of former Sen. Carol Mosley Braun, the first black woman elected to the Senate. But he instead said he was supported by the “only” black woman ever elected to the Senate. Harris, being evidence that statement is untrue, jumped on the error. “Nope,” she interjected, laughing at the comment. Share this -







Biden says he’s supported by the 'only' black woman elected to the Senate. Harris thinks otherwise. Biden, during what was a rough stretch for him, said he comes “out of the black community in terms of my support,” highlighting his high polling numbers among black voters. He then noted having the support of former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman elected to the Senate. But instead said he was supported by the “only” black woman ever elected to the Senate. Harris certainly saw the situation differently. “Nope,” she interjected, offering up a laugh at the comment. Share this -







Fact check: Is Harris' statistic on black maternal mortality correct? “Black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America,” Harris said on the debate stage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes nationwide. Share this -







Booker attacks Biden, champions black voters Booker had one of the standout moments so far — going after Biden for saying earlier this week that marijuana is a gateway drug. “I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker said, which drew huge applause from the audience. Bookers said that marijuana is already legal for privileged people and the war on drugs has targeted black and brown communities, so decriminalizing weed should be the goal. He also went after candidates on the stage like Buttigieg when it comes to connecting with black voters, and it’s about creating “authentic connections” with the community and not focus groups to understand the issues that are important to them. Share this -







Buttigieg seemed to be a prime target, but he's only been attacked once tonight Pete Buttigieg surged in a recent Iowa poll, making him a prime target for scrutiny during Wednesday night’s debate. But coming to the end of the debate, he's only been attacked one time. Share this -







Harris challenges Buttigieg on black support Buttigieg came into Wednesday night’s debate leading the crowded Democratic field in Iowa and ranking among the top five candidates in most national polls. But, Buttigieg avoided direct criticism from other candidates on the debate stage for much of the first hour. That was until Harris suggested that the mayor’s standing makes little sense when black Americans represent such a critical portion of the party’s electorate. Buttigieg’s support among black voters remains at or below 5 percent in most polls and black Americans face a critical set of political and social issues that will demand a president’s attention. “For too long candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party,” Harris said. “The question has to be: ‘Where ya been, and what are you going to do?’” Hinting at his weak support with African American voters, Buttigieg said he would “welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America that do not know me.” And although he has no experience of being discriminated against because of the color of his skin, Buttigieg said, “I do have the experience of being a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my rights up for debate.” He said this experience “lets me know just how deep my obligation is for those whose rights are on the line.” Share this -





