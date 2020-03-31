Nevada officials criticized after opening parking lot shelter for homeless Officials are facing criticism for using a Las Vegas parking lot as a temporary shelter after a facility was closed when a homeless man tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Officials from Las Vegas and Clark County opened the temporary shelter at an event site lot a few miles north of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday after determining that 500 people using Catholic Charities' overnight facility would have nowhere to sleep, said David Riggleman, the city’s communications director. When mats that could easily be disinfected weren’t available, hundreds of six-foot squares were painted onto the asphalt and surrounded by metal barricades — a grid meant to prevent more cases of the disease through social distancing measures, he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump declares disaster in Pennsylvania President Donald Trump on Monday declared a “major” disaster in Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said. The White House said Trump ordered federal assistance to the state, where 49 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. More than 4,000 cases in the state have been confirmed. The funding can be used by local governments and non-profits for emergency protective measures, the White House said. Share this -







New York City turning tennis stadium into hospital New York City will turn a Queens tennis stadium into a makeshift hospital to treat hundreds of non-COVID patients, officials said Monday. In a statement, the city’s Emergency Management agency said it was planning to build the 350-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The announcement came as the coronavirus death toll continued to climb in the city. Earlier Monday, officials said that 138 people had died in 24 hours. Share this -







NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility The NCAA will permit Division I spring-sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided. Share this -







Trump approves disaster declaration for Rhode Island President Donald Trump on Monday approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island amid the coronavirus outbreak. More than 400 people in the state have been infected and at least four people have died, according to the state's department of health. The president previously declared disasters in a number of other states, including New York, California, Washington, Louisiana and Florida. Share this -







More than 138 more deaths in New York City in 24 hours Medical workers outside at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York on March 26, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Since Sunday evening, 138 more people have died in New York City as a result of coronavirus, for a total of 914 deaths as a result of the outbreak in the city, according to the NYC Department of Health. There are now 38,807 New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus. To date, 20 percent of all cases have resulted in some type of hospitalization, a total of 7,741. Half have been of people age 75 or older. Share this -







Judges block abortion bans, ordered as part of coronavirus response, in Texas and Ohio Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, on March 29, 2020. Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News/Pool via AP Judges in Texas and Ohio have temporarily blocked abortion bans that were included as part of those states' response to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered doctors to postpone procedures that were not medically necessary, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added that the order includes "any type of abortion." Abbott's order came just two days after the Ohio Attorney General David Yost ordered clinics to stop abortions in order to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Federal Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said in his decision Monday that the Texas order was too broad and violated the constitutional guarantee of a woman's right to choose. The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the legal challenge to halt the ban, celebrated the Ohio decision by a federal court on Monday. "Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care — and it will continue in Ohio," the organization said. Share this -





