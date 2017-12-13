Doug Jones celebrates: 'Thank you, Alabama!'

Roy Moore refused to acknowledge defeat Tuesday night despite his opponent Doug Jones being declared the apparent winner. According to NBC News, Jones is up some 20,000 votes with 99 percent of votes counted.
“When the vote is this close, it’s not over,” Moore told supporters at his election night rally. “Part of the problem with this campaign is that we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We’ve been put in a hole."
He concluded: "Let this process play out.”
President Donald Trump congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on his apparent win Tuesday night while Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, one of Trump's top GOP critics, had a simple reaction to Republican Roy Moore's defeat.
An ebullient Doug Jones vowed to build bipartisan bridges in Washington and Alabama alike in his victory night speech Tuesday night, speaking to a crowd that could hardly contain their enthusiasm long enough to let him speak.
“I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us," Jones said. “We have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”
He thanked volunteers and praised their efforts to get out the vote — including 300,000 door knocks and 1.2 million phone calls — and particularly thanked minority voters who came out in historic numbers to support his candidacy.
Jones challenged his Washington colleagues to take his election as a sign that voters want progress, not politics. He did not speak about the sexual misconduct allegations that dogged opponent Roy Moore, or Moore's extreme views on gay Americans, slavery, and Muslims.
Instead, he argued his victory was one for justice and morality.
“At the end of the day, this entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law," he said. "This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is gonna get a fair shake in life."
The Republican finger-pointing began just moments after it appeared Democrat Doug Jones had defeated Republican Roy Moore.
“Not only did Steve Bannon cost us a critical Senate seat in one of the most Republican states in the country, but he also dragged the President of the United States into his fiasco,” the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund said in a statement.
Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, railed against McConnell and establishment Republicans while helping push Moore’s controversial candidacy. Trump had endorsed Moore’s Republican primary opponent, Sen. Luther Strange, but supported Moore ahead of Tuesday’s general election despite multiple allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct.
Doug Jones is the apparent winner in the Alabama Senate race, according to the NBC News Decision Desk, beating out Republican Roy Moore in a stunning upset.
He is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in deep-red Alabama in decades, pulling out a stunning but slim victory in a race most believed was decided by the Republican primary six weeks ago.
Jones was catapulted into a surprisingly competitive race after Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women. He campaigned heavily in the final weeks of the election — particularly appealing to black voters whose historic turnout helped boost his campaign to a win — while Moore shunned the spotlight in an attempt to weather the accusations.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said former Senate pages have contacted him to express their “outrage” over Roy Moore’s possible election.
Pages are high school students, age 16 or older, who work on Capitol Hill. Booker is among the Democratic lawmakers who have publicly expressed concerns for their safety if Moore, who is accused of making sexual advances towards teenagers, is elected.
“Someone who is banned from a mall does not belong in the United States Senate,” Booker told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, referencing a media report that Moore was banned from an Alabama mall for inappropriate behavior. Moore has denied the allegations and ever being banned from the mall.
Booker also said Democrat Doug Jones has energized African-American voters who will be key if he is to defeat Moore in deep-red Alabama.