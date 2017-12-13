Jones leads in Talladega, Alabama’s bellwether county

Doug Jones is leading in bellwether Talladega County, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Jones leads there by two points. As of Tuesday evening at 9:57 p.m., NBC News was still characterizing the overall statewide race as too close to call.

The midsize county has racial demographics that are fairly representative of the state as a whole — about two-thirds of the county's residents are white — and it's historically been a good predicator of how the state will vote.

In the 2016 presidential election, as NBC News' Jonathan Allen reported earlier today, Trump won 62 percent statewide and 61.7 percent in Talladega. Similarly, when Moore won the primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange in September, he took 52.7 percent of the county's Republican votes, compared to the 54.6 percent he won across Alabama.