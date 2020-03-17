Dow bounces back nervously as coronavirus continues to slam markets

The stock market bounced back nervously on Tuesday, the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst single-day points drop ever as traders grappled with almost unprecedented economic volatility.

The Dow opened with a modest rebound of around 400 points, and the S&P and Nasdaq notched up gains of around 2.5 percent each.

While analysts, economists, and even President Donald Trump make mention of the possibility of a recession, some are now even contemplating whether the massive social and economic upheaval could throw the U.S. into a depression.

Monday was the worst day for the Dow and the S&P 500 since the Black Monday crash of 1987.