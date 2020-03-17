Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board

Lucy Bayly

17m ago / 1:37 PM UTC

Dow bounces back nervously as coronavirus continues to slam markets

The stock market bounced back nervously on Tuesday, the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst single-day points drop ever as traders grappled with almost unprecedented economic volatility.

The Dow opened with a modest rebound of around 400 points, and the S&P and Nasdaq notched up gains of around 2.5 percent each.

While analysts, economists, and even President Donald Trump make mention of the possibility of a recession, some are now even contemplating whether the massive social and economic upheaval could throw the U.S. into a depression.

Monday was the worst day for the Dow and the S&P 500 since the Black Monday crash of 1987.