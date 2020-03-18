Dow closes with another four-digit loss as markets get pummeled

Wall Street took yet another hammering on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing with a loss of just over 1,300 points, or 6 percent, as investors continue to flee financial markets.

After some volatile swings in trading, all three major indices closed sharply lower, propelled by a slew of negative economic news as companies and government wrestle with the mounting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P was down by 5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 6 percent, with trading halted for 15 minutes earlier in the day after S&P losses accelerated past 7 percent, the point at which a "circuit breaker" is triggered.

Read the full story here.