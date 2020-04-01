Dow closes with decline of 950 points as coronavirus continues to shake markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by around 950 points on Wednesday, as markets continued to reel from President Donald Trump's stark warning that the U.S. could be facing "hell."

All three major averages saw sell-offs on the first trading day of the second quarter, with the S&P and Nasdaq lower by around 4.4 percent. Wednesday’s performance comes on the heels of one of the worst quarters in stock market history.

Attention now turns to Thursday's jobless claims, which last week showed a staggering 3.28 million Americans had filed for unemployment.

