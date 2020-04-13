Dow closes down 325 points as investors brace for brutal earnings week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a loss of around 325 points, as traders digested a historic oil production agreement and prepared themselves for a brutal week of quarterly earnings.
For his part, President Donald Trump now appears more determined than ever to open up the economy with a "big bang" early next month, according to multiple people familiar with the decision-making process.
"I think we are all expecting or planning for May 1," one senior administration official told NBC News. National social distancing guidelines are currently set to expire April 30.
Majority say Trump’s push to begin NFL season on time was inappropriate, new poll finds
A Seton Hall Sports poll released Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe medical experts — rather than President Trump — should decide when the National Football League season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes after the president spoke to league commissioners last Saturday, encouraging them to start the NFL season on time — a move that most of the public disapproved of according to this same survey.
Just 36 percent said the president’s comments were appropriate.
Florida chief on leave for allegedly blaming gay cop's coronavirus death on sexuality
Davie police Chief Dale Engle has been placed on administrative leave after officers at his Florida station filed a union complaint alleging that he dismissed their concerns about coronavirus protection measures and blamed the coronavirus fatality of a Broward County deputy sheriff on his sexuality.
Treasury: 80 million Americans will get coronavirus payments this week
About 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus payments this week, and a "large majority" of eligible Americans will get them within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said. The first payments, which started going out Friday, are going to people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and got their refunds by direct deposit.
The IRS is also set to have a new web portal up and running later this week, called "Get My Payment," where you can check the status of your payment. There will be a feature there where you can enter your bank account information— if the IRS doesn’t have it from your 2018 or 2019 refund— so that you can get the payment direct deposited.
Dartunorro Clark and Alex Moe
50m ago / 8:33 PM UTC
House members not expected to return to D.C. until May 4
Members of the House of Representatives are not expected to return to Washington until May 4, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement Monday.
Hoyer said members will only meet before that date if the House is required to take action on critical legislation, such as a response to the coronavirus pandemic or other key bills. He said members will be given advance notice if they are expected to return to Capitol Hill.
House members were initially expected to return on April 20.
Congress has already passed three coronavirus relief bills with overwhelming support. There has been a push in recent weeks for a fourth aid package, but progress has slowed amid a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over what should be included.
2h ago / 7:19 PM UTC
West Coast states to work together on plans to ease lockdowns
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the country will extend its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11.
In a televised national address, Macron said he hopes to gradually reopen schools, factories and businesses after that date. Restaurants, bars, cafés, movie theaters and other public venues will remain closed.
He added that people will be able to return to work after May 11 under guidelines that are still to be outlined.
The country has been under lockdown since March 17 to stop the spread of the virus. As of Monday, France has registered 574 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,967. So far, more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.
The emergency cash is meant to help low-income families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, said Linda Watts, the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Resource's Bureau for Children and Families.
The state said recipients must have been active in the assistance program in March 2020 and still eligible in April. Payments will be processed starting on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Chuck
2h ago / 7:00 PM UTC
Spain has 'reached the peak' of the pandemic, health minister says
Spain has reached the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's minister of health said Monday, adding that it is still "in the lockdown phase," even as some commerce there slowly resumes.
"We haven’t started any de-escalation phase yet,” said the minister, Salvador Illa. “Economic activity was restarted today in a very limited number of sectors. But the main goal continues to be the fight against the virus in Spain by means of mobility restrictions.”
The hard-hit nation has had nearly 170,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 17,400 deaths due to it. Spain is allowing some non-essential workers to return to work this week, but only if they cannot perform their job duties from home.
“We have made it through the first stage. We’ve reached the peak," Illa said of the pandemic. "Now is the moment to face the second phase: bending the curve, which is our goal this week.”
Dartunorro Clark
2h ago / 6:59 PM UTC
Cuomo, other govs lay out first steps towards re-opening states
The governors of several northeastern states on Monday outlined the first steps each state will take towards easing restrictions meant to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The Democratic officials, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, John Carney of Delaware and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, said that each state would form a panel of experts to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak in the region and help devise a plan to slowly reopen parts of each state. The group will include one public health official from each state, one economic development official and the chief of staff of each respective governor.
Cuomo said there is no timetable for the group to release its plan, but instead will "follow the data and learn from the other countries."
"We should look forward to reopening but reopening with a smart plan because it can backfire," Cuomo said. "This has to be informed by data and experts you have to take one step forward and then you measure the next step."
President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet earlier on Monday that only he has the sole power to reopen the country. However, Wolf said on the call that governors closed the state and have the power to say when its right to reopen. Cuomo said there needs to be more "clarity" from the federal government, such as setting a federal program that the states can follow.