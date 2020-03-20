Dow closes down 900 points after New York and California curb economic activity

Wall Street took a nosedive on Friday, wrapping up another tumultuous week for all three major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking by 916 points.

The Dow has now shed around 18 percent this week, completely erasing all the gains made since President Donald Trump took office.

The S&P 500 closed the day down 4.3 percent, capping its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis. The Nasdaq, which had started the day by hitting the "limit up" threshold in premarket trading, ended the day down by around 3.8 percent.

Read the full story here.