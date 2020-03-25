Dow closes with modest gains, after whiplash day digesting fiscal stimulus package

Wall Street's mini-rally lost steam Wednesday, as negotiations for the $2 trillion stimulus package that seemed a done deal shuddered to a halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had gained 1,200 points earlier in the day, tumbled in the last few minutes of trading after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he would “put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund.”

The S&P 500 ended the day up by just over 1 percent and the Nasdaq was down by almost 0.5 percent.