Dow now trading at same level as it was when President Trump took office

The Dow has now erased *the entirety* of gains made since January 2017 when Donald Trump took office. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 16, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now trading at almost the same level as it was when President Donald Trump took office.

After a brutal week for all three major averages, the Dow plunged again just minutes into Monday's trading session, falling 10 percent to around 20,600. When Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Dow was at around 20,000 points.