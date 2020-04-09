Dow surges after Fed announces $2.3 trillion emergency program

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 300 points at the opening bell on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve announced $2.3 trillion in emergency programs to shore up the economy.

The Fed said the programs would include the Payroll Protection Program and other measures, and would be geared toward businesses with up to 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenues for 2019.

“Our country’s highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.

“This Fed is the most aggressive Fed. They do not want to be known as the reason why we went into a depression,” Jim Cramer told CNBC Thursday morning.