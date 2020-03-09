Dow tanks by 2,000 points, White House invites Wall Street executives to meet

The White House is inviting Wall Street executives to discuss the response to the new coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told CNBC.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday. Invitations were being sent out as of Monday afternoon, the official told CNBC.

The Washington Post first reported the gathering.

The meeting was arranged amid a punishing market rout spurred by fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 2,000 Monday afternoon, on pace for its worst day since December 2008.