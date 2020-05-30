Dozens arrested during NYC protests There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said. The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said. In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire. Share this -







Car drives through protest crowd in Bakersfield, California, sending people fleeing A vehicle sped through crowds of protesters in Bakersfield, California, Friday, sending demonstrators who had been in the roadway running for safety and enraging the crowd, video showed. A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear from officials if anyone was injured. A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET tweeted that a car "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance, but it was unclear whether that person was hit by the vehicle or what the injuries may have been. this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2 — gemini szn 🍭 (@jazzyabstrakt) May 30, 2020 Crowds of protesters held signs and chanted outside police headquarters over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after being pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Signs had slogans including "Black Lives Matter," "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "No Justice No Peace" with cars driving by and honking, video showed. Crowds chanted "George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe." KGET reported that the crowd was several hundred. As Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck, he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired. One of those, the officer who was seen in video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.







Protesters gather outside White House WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades. Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line. As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.







Protesters smash glass at College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta Protesters sacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, smashing glass and damaging the front of the museum. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for peace: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr." A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020







Police in riot gear in Minneapolis Police officers secure the area during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 29, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters







NYC Mayor de Blasio: Long night ahead New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night. De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don't ever want to see another night like this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020






