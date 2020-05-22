Dr. Birx: There is still 'significant virus circulating' in D.C. and other metro areas

Two cases of rare COVID-19-linked illness in Washington state Two children in Washington State were diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly COVID-19-linked condition. The illness is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. The children, one under the age of 10, are being treated at Seattle Children's Hospital, state officials announced Friday. Those diagnosed with MIS-C are under 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness, with no other plausible diagnoses, who've tested positive for COVID-19 or exposure to a confirmed case. Hundreds of children and young adults have been diagnosed with MIS-C in the United States. Share this -







Gay beach destinations plan for summer, with pandemic in mind A jogger along an empty Commercial Street in Provincetown, Mass., on May 13, 2020. John Tlumacki / Boston Globe via Getty Images From New York's Fire Island to Massachusetts' Provincetown, the Northeast's LGBTQ beach destinations are planning for a new normal this summer. Read more here.







This might be the best weekend ever to buy a new car Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year for car dealerships — and this year's deals are expected to be some of the best ever. Automakers have been offering incentives averaging about $5,000 on the typical new vehicle, with the givebacks on full-size pickups running well above $7,000, whether in the form of rebates, zero-interest loans or other deals. With consumers locked down at home and auto plants shuttered, sales of new cars plunged last month to barely half what they were last April. But with most states easing up on lockdowns, "Dealers in most of the country will be open again," whether online or in their showrooms, "and we expect to see the (big sales) carried forward," said Nick Woolard, director of analytics with online auto site TrueCar.com. "We're seeing far more generous incentives and deals out there than we typically would for Memorial Day weekend, and since more consumers might be looking at vehicles for summer road trips instead of airline travel, things might look up a bit for the industry," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights.







New York's hospitalizations, new cases and deaths are declining, governor says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the number of new hospitalizations in the state is down as well as the number of new cases and deaths. The governor said at a news briefing on Friday that the state had 109 deaths from the coronavirus, down from 105 on May 20. Cuomo said that if the number of deaths in the Long Island and mid-Hudson regions of the state continue to decline and if those areas get their contact tracing for the virus online, they could reopen next week.







The Week in Pictures: Tentative reopenings and a world behind masks See more photos as all 50 states begin to reopen.







Trump administration to start distributing $4.9 billion to nursing homes The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing $4.9 billion in CARES Act funding to nursing homes in an effort to help the hard-hit facilities curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Friday. Each nursing home will receive "a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed," according to HHS. Nursing home providers and industry associations have been asking for $100 billion, but several groups said Friday they were still grateful for the government funding. "We are working around the clock to protect the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19," Mark Parkinson, CEO of American Health Care Association, the industry group for for-profit nursing homes. "That work makes this funding more important than ever." LeadingAge CEO Katie Smith Sloan, who represents 5,000 non-profit senior living facilities, said they were "especially pleased. " As of May 11, 27,333 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, according to an NBC News tally.






