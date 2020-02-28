Dr. John Torres on simple steps to protect against coronavirus .@DrJohnTorres explains some steps you can take to protect yourself against the new #coronavirus.https://t.co/PJX8cT1Tud pic.twitter.com/LNCe3rYfsh — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 27, 2020 Share this -







WHO raises coronavirus risk assessment 🚨 "Our epidemiologists have been monitoring these developments continuously, and we have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of #COVID19 to very high at a global level"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 28, 2020







Geneva Motor Show canceled as coronavirus cases rise in Switzerland In an unprecedented move, organizers have canceled the Geneva International Motor Show, one of the global auto industry's largest public events, due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus. The 90th running of the show, which was to have begun March 3 with a two-day media preview and continued through March 15, was scheduled to see dozens of new cars, trucks and crossovers introduced by manufacturers as diverse as Audi, Hyundai, Ferrari and Aston Martin. The decision to cancel the event came as the number of cases of the disease soared, with Switzerland now reporting 15 cases. The auto industry as a whole has been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic. Click here for the details. Workers dismantle the Audi stand on Feb. 28, 2020, after the Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled. Richard Juilliart / AFP - Getty Images







Switzerland bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people The Swiss government put an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events involving more than 1,000 people in order to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. The ban on big events will last until at least March 15, one of the latest major steps by governments to fight an outbreak that has infected more than 82,000 people and killed over 2,700 worldwide. The Swiss move highlights the growing impact of the virus on daily lives and livelihoods. "We are aware that this measure will have a significant impact on public life," said Switzerland's interior minister, Alain Berset.







Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny President Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response is bringing renewed scrutiny to the former governor's handling of an HIV outbreak in southern Indiana when he was governor. Pence reluctantly agreed to authorize a needle exchange program in Scott County in March 2015 after the epidemic centered there saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket, with nearly 200 people eventually testing positive for the virus that year. Despite his own misgivings, he initially issued an executive order allowing one in Scott County before later signing a law allowing the state government to approve them for counties on a case-by-case basis. Greg Millett, director of public policy at amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, said Indiana's HIV outbreak would have been "entirely preventable" if Pence had acted earlier in response to data that was available to Indiana public health officials and clearly showed an outbreak was imminent. Read the full story here.







CDC expands coronavirus testing recommendations The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Thursday on who should be tested. The guidance now includes certain individuals with no clear source of exposure, as well as individuals who recently traveled to Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea. The previous guidance only recommended testing for people with symptoms — including fever and cough — and recent travel to China or contact with an infected individual. For individuals without a known source of exposure, the updated guidance advises testing in patients hospitalized with severe acute lower respiratory illness for which other causes, such as flu, have been ruled out.







Mexico confirms its first two cases of coronavirus Mexico's assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill. At least five family contacts of the first patient have been placed in isolation. He said one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to northern Italy where there has been an outbreak. Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.







Mulvaney says coronavirus will probably force some schools to close Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Friday that some schools "probably" will have to close because of the coronavirus. "Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably," Mulvaney said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland. "May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure, but we do this," he continued. "We know how to handle this. And so that's one of the things that you should — that's the message you try and get out. There are professionals who know how to handle this. There's professionals handling it, and we're going to do the very best that we can." Mulvaney on coronavirus precautions: 'We know how to handle this' Feb. 28, 2020 02:31







Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection A government whistleblower has filed a complaint alleging that some federal workers did not have the necessary protective gear or training when they were deployed to help Americans evacuated from China during the coronavirus outbreak. The complaint deals with Department of Health and Human Services employees sent to Travis and March Air Force bases in California to assist the quarantined evacuees. The Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency that investigates personnel issues, confirmed on Thursday that it had received the unnamed whistleblower's complaint and had opened a case. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said the whistleblower recently contacted his office, also alleging retaliation by higher-ups for having flagged safety issues. Although team members had gloves at times and masks at other times, they lacked full protective gear and received no training on how to protect themselves in a viral hot zone, according to a description provided by the congressional office. They had no respirators. While helping the evacuees, team members noticed that workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in full gear to protect them from getting sick. Read the full story here.






