Dreamers can’t work in Congress. Some Democrats are trying to change that

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump threatens to close down the border with Mexico, Senate Democrats are looking to draw a stark contrast with the president on the issue of immigration.  

A trio of Senate Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday to allow Dreamers to work on Capitol Hill. Congressional rules currently require the employee to have a green card.

The legislation, also introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, comes as the president is continuing to focus on the issue to motivate his base by threatening to close the border, ending aide to Central America and forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. 

In addition to Harris, the legislation is co-sponsored by every presidential candidate running for Senate: Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont. 

“The giant sign outside my office says ‘DREAMers Welcome Here’ because we know and value the contributions that these young people have made to their communities. But right now, those same young people are banned from giving back to their country by working for Congress. That has to change,” Harris said in a statement.

“Government works best when it reflects the people it represents. Our nation’s DREAMers are some of our best and brightest, and it’s time they had the opportunity to get a job or paid internship on Capitol Hill.”

DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents, have been in a legal limbo since the a federal judge issued a stay on the Trump’s abrupt end to the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program. The name comes from the acronym for the DREAM Act, which stands for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors.

Congress has repeatedly failed at attempts to pass legislation to give DREAMers legal status. The Republican-led Senate tried last year but was the president never ultimately agreed to a compromise bill that would also give him $25 billion for a border wall. The Democratic-led House introduced legislation last month. And Sens. Durbin and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation in the Senate.

NBC News Political Unit

Check out the relaunched Meet the Press Blog

WASHINGTON — Now that the 2020 election cycle is in full swing, the NBC Political Unit is relaunching our "Meet the Press" blog — our home for smart reporting and sharp analysis from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

We’ll keep tabs on the latest developments, analyze the polling, track the advertising wars, dive into campaign finance disclosures and give you everything you need to know to help make sense of what promises to be an unpredictable election cycle.

We’ll also feature fresh dispatches and observations from our NBC News colleagues scattered across the country following the candidates and talking to the voters who will elect them.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for, be sure to bookmark the home page here so that you never miss an update.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Second Democratic presidential debate scheduled for late July in Detroit

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party will hold its second presidential primary debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31, it announced Tuesday. 

CNN will host the second debate in Michigan, the key 2020 battleground where President Trump upset Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. 

The criteria and format for the debate is virtually identical to the first round, which will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 in Miami. 

Candidates can qualify through one of two routes—by reaching a polling threshold or amassing enough unique donations. 

To qualify with polling, a candidate must hit 1 percent or higher in three qualifying polls released between Jan. 1, 2019 and two weeks before the debate. Polls that meet the DNC's criteria include those conducted by: Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Des Moines Register, Fox News, Las Vegas Review Journal, Monmouth University, NBC News, New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), Quinnipiac University, Reuters, University of New Hampshire, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Washington Post, Winthrop University.  

Polls can be either national polls or polls of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. But in order to use two polls from the same organization, the polls must test different areas. 

The fundraising threshold for the debate is 65,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. 

The DNC is limiting the maximum number of candidates to 20, so it will give priority to candidates who meet both thresholds in the event that more than 20 candidates qualify. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Ben Kamisar
Leigh Ann Caldwell and Ben Kamisar

Rough stretch for North Carolina GOP continues as chairman indicted

WASHINGTON — It's been a rough few months for the North Carolina Republican Party.

First, the state called for a new election in the 9th Congressional District—which the GOP appeared to have won—after allegations the associates of Republican Mark Harris illegally handled mail-in ballots. 

And now, Robin Hayes, the former congressman who now serves as the state GOP's chairman, was indicted Tuesday and accused of helping to bribe a state official as well as making false statements to the FBI. 

Prosecutors allege that Hayes, along with three other men including a prominent GOP donor, tried to pay off a state insurance commissioner, Mike Causey, to take a handful of official actions that would benefit the donor's company. 

The donor, Greg Lindberg, owns the financial services company Eli Global and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to largely GOP candidates. 

“The indictment unsealed today outlines a brazen bribery scheme in which Greg Lindberg and his coconspirators allegedly offered hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in exchange for official  action that would benefit Lindberg’s business interests,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said in a statement.

"Bribery of public officials at any level of government undermines confidence in our political system. The Criminal Division will use all the tools at our  disposal—including the assistance of law-abiding public officials—to relentlessly investigate and prosecute corruption wherever we find it.”

North Carolina Republican Party Counsel Josh Howard said in a statement that the party "has been cooperating with the investigation for several months" and "remains fully operational" despite the indictment of its chairman. 

Lindberg’s attorney, Anne Tompkins, said in a statement that her client is "innocent of the charges in the indictment and we look forward to demonstrating this when we get our day in court.”

The news comes one day after Hayes announced that he'd step down after this year's state party convention, a decision he said he made because of complications from a recent surgery.

The indictment comes during a tumultuous time for the state party, less than two months after the state called for a new election in the state's 9th Congressional District after allegations that associates of Republican Mark Harris illegally handled mail-in ballots.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Tonight's bellwether statewide race in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — Chicago’s mayoral runoff isn’t the only notable election tonight.

As we wrote about last week in the Meet the Press: First Read newsletter, Wisconsin today holds a statewide contest for state Supreme Court that’s considered a warm-up race for 2020. 

Wisconsin could very well be the state that decides the 2020 election, and the battleground gets a test run on Tuesday.

The statewide April 2 race for Supreme Court pits Dem-backed Lisa Neubauer versus GOP-backed Brian Hagedorn (the elections are officially nonpartisan).

And it’s followed a familiar script: Neubauer and her allies have attacked Hagedorn for holding anti-LGBT views, while Hagedorn has accused his opponent of being beholden to liberal interests.

Neubauer had been outspending Hagedorn until the Republican State Leadership Committee dropped a seven-figure buy in the final week.

Worth noting: Democrats’ decisive statewide Supreme Court victory in April 2018 helped foreshadow Tony Evers’ 1-point gubernatorial victory over GOP Gov. Scott Walker seven months later, as well as Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s 11-point win.

But, of course, Trump won the state in 2016, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Ditto Walker in 2010 and 2014.

So get ready for lots of talk about Wisconsin over the next 20 months — the Democratic convention in Milwaukee, the 2020 general election contest, and even Tuesday’s state Supreme Court race.

And be sure not to sleep on another special election going on today for a state Senate seat in southwest Pennsylvania

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Democratic candidates respond to allegation of uncomfortable Biden encounter

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden's name has dominated the headlines as he continues to weigh a presidential bid, but not in a positive way. 

On Friday, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, said that she "felt invaded" when Biden kissed the back of her head during a 2014 rally. 

Biden responded in a Sunday morning statement saying that he doesn't believe he ever "acted inappropriately" in his political life, but will "listen respectfully" to the allegations. 

So far, a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls have commented on the news, standing behind Flores but not going as far to say whether the allegation should disqualify Biden from running. 

Here's a rundown of how the candidates have handled it: 

  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS on Sunday "I have no reason not to believe Lucy," adding that while "I'm not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody" that the entire country has to do better to make sure women feel "comfortable and safe."
  • Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters in Iowa that "I believe Lucy Flores. And Joe Biden needs to give an answer." When asked whether there should be concerns about his bid, Warren said it's his "decision about whether or not to run, and it will be up to Democratic voters whether or not to support someone." 
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on ABC that "I have no reason not to believe" Flores and that Biden will have to address any concerns as he decides whether to run. 
  • Former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper called the allegation "very disconcerting" on Sunday's "Meet the Press" and said it will be up to the voters to decide how to process the situation. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro told reporters in Iowa that he believes Flores and that the American people will have to "decide whether they support him or not" if Biden runs.
  • New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement that "Lucy Flores felt demeaned, and that is never okay. If Vice President Biden becomes a candidate, this is a topic he'll have to engage on further."
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee told the Associated Press that "I believe it's important to listen and take seriously any incident like this." 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Five takeaways from Beto’s El Paso kickoff

EL PASO, Texas — Here are some first-hand observations from former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s kickoff rallies on Saturday in El Paso — the first leg of his three-city tour through Texas that day.

  1. O’Rourke doesn’t use a Teleprompter, even for big speeches like he delivered on Saturday.
  2. His campaign doesn’t release speech excerpts like others do.
  3. O’Rourke’s speech in El Paso covered the bases on policy (health care, education, climate change, immigration), clearly reacting to the earlier criticism that he has lacked policy specifics.
  4. His speech had a heavy emphasis on immigration and President Trump’s border policies – not surprising given the location and O’Rourke’s El Paso roots. “Let's make sure that we never take another child from another mother after her most desperate and vulnerable moment,” he said.
  5. And he made unity his other big theme – as he did during his 2018 Senate campaign. “Let's agree, going forward, before we are anything else, we are Americans first,” he said.

The unity and immigration questions he has to answer: How does he achieve unity and comprehensive immigration reform when Barack Obama didn’t?

Carrie Dann

Most Americans are a-OK with a gay presidential candidate. That's a big shift in less than 15 years.

WASHINGTON — With Pete Buttigieg's campaign saying he raised an impressive $7 million in the first fundraising quarter, the South Bend, Indiana mayor is looking more and more like a significant factor in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The main knock on his candidacy may be his lack of statewide or federal elected experience (South Bend’s population is only about 102,000). But it’s also worth noting that one fact about him is rarely treated as a liability: Buttigieg is openly gay and has been married to his husband, Chasten, since last June.

As recently as 2006, when Buttigieg was 24 years old, more than half of Americans said they would be “very uncomfortable” (34 percent) or have “reservations” (19 percent) about a gay or lesbian person running for president.

That year, just five percent said they’d be enthusiastic about an LGBT candidate, according to an NBC/WSJ poll. An additional 38 percent said they’d be “comfortable.”

These days? A majority of Americans say they’re just fine with a gay candidate.

A combined 68 percent are either enthusiastic (14 percent) or comfortable (54 percent) with a candidate who is gay or lesbian.

What’s more, that jump isn’t just due to increasing tolerance among the younger voters who Buttigieg, a millennial, can claim to represent.

The share of those under 35 who say they’re enthusiastic or comfortable with a gay candidate increased by 28 percentage points between 2006 and now, jumping from 47 percent to 75 percent now.

And, while seniors are more likely to voice reservations about gay candidates, a majority (56 percent) now say they have no objections. That’s up from just 31 percent in 2006.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Former DCCC chairman to run for Senate in New Mexico

WASHINGTON —New Mexico Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján announced Monday that he's running for Senate, a move made fresh off the heels of his successful 2018 at the helm of the Democratic effort to win back the House. 

Luján jumped into the race in a video posted to social media, a move that had been expected since New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall announced his retirement last week. He put his success chairing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as his roots in the state, front and center in his announcement.  

"We stood side-by-side as I led the effort to win back the House so we could lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, fight for clean air and clean water, restore voting rights and equal rights and build a brighter future for our kids," he said. 

"But to move forward, we've got to fix the Senate, where Mitch McConnell stands in the way of progress." 

Luján has been in Congress since 2009 and represents the Santa Fe area. He led the DCCC during the past two cycles and was tapped to be the assistant Speaker after the 2018 election. 

But he may not have the field all to himself, as other Democrats reportedly eye a bid. While Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he would not run, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is seen as a possible candidate with statewide electoral experience. 

Luján also may end up running against one of the Democrats he helped to elevate to the House last year—New Mexico Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland tweeted last week that she's giving the race "a lot of thought and consideration," while some Democrats have pointed to fellow freshman New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small as a possible candidate too. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Hickenlooper tells 'Meet the Press' allegation about 2014 encounter involving Biden is 'disconcerting'

WASHINGTON — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Sunday called the new allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden made a Nevada Democrat uncomfortable when he kissed the back of her head during a 2014 encounter "very disconcerting."  

Hickenlooper addressed the accusation during an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," connecting it to the cultural "inflection point" where women are "having the courage to come forward." 

"I don't know all the details, but I think that's why we have an election," he said.

"But certainly it's very disconcerting. Women have to be heard and we should start by believing them."

Lucy Flores, the Nevada Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2014, wrote in a blog post published Friday about her alleged encounter with Biden backstage before a rally during her election. 

"He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused," she wrote. 

NBC News has not independently verified her allegations with people she told contemporaneously. 

Also on "Meet the Press," Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said the matter should be taken "seriously" but adde it is not "disqualifying" for a presidential bid. 

"Joe Biden is a friend and a seasoned veteran when it comes to political campaigns. I know nothing about the allegations that I also read this morning as well. I think all of us should take such allegations seriously and with respect. I took Joe Biden's statement to say just that exactly," Durbin said. 

"One allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously."

Biden addressed the allegation in a statement released Sunday morning, claiming that "not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately" during interactions "on the campaign trail and in public life."

