Drone video shows deserted streets in Barcelona amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: Easter Bunny and tooth ferry still working
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday declared the Easter Bunny and tooth ferry "essential workers" — while gently warning Kiwi kids that Peter Cottontail might miss his annual visit.
"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern told reporters, updating her nation's struggle against COVID-19.
The prime minster smiled as she asked children to be understanding if the egg-carrying rabbit can't get to everyone by Easter Sunday: "And so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."
Fact check: Did the Obama administration ignore swine flu?
“Take a look at the swine flu. It was a disaster, 17,000 people died, the other administration…it’s like they didn’t even know it was here,” President Donald Trump claimed during a Monday press briefing.
Swine flu killed an estimated 12,469 people in the U.S. during the Obama administration. The first case was detected on April 15, 2009. Within two weeks, according to archived CDC records, the federal government had declared a public health emergency, begun work on a vaccine, started releasing PPE from the federal stockpile and purchasing antivirals, and had rolled out a test.
Fact check: Were the early coronavirus tests 'obsolete'?
“We’re the federal government, we’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing,” President Trump said at Monday's coronavirus task force briefing. “Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete and not really prepared. We have a brand-new testing system that we developed very quickly, and that’s you’re result and you should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.”
We've fact checked this before, and Trump's claims are false.
There was no test for the novel coronavirus before it existed. The Trump administration chose to develop their own test — as the U.S. has done with previous infectious diseases, such as Ebola — and initially ran testing through just a handful of government labs. The U.S. only started allowing private labs to do testing after February 29.