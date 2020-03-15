Dueling U.S., U.K. travel restrictions and advisories strain transatlantic relations

The U.S. now has more than 3,000 reported cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News tallies.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been at least 61 deaths in the U.S. due to coronavirus and 3204 reported cases.

The numbers in the U.S. are rising as people around the country are increasingly practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the virus' spread. Currently Washington state and New York have the highest concentration of cases, each with more than 600.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo asks businesses to voluntarily close, announces third New York death An empty street in Manhattan on March 15, 2020. Jeenah Moon / Reuters New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged businesses to consider density control measures in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus before confirmed cases overwhelm the state's hospital system. He also announced the third coronoavirus death in New York. "I want private businesses to aggressively consider work from home and voluntary closings," Cuomo told reporters Sunday. "Depending on what businesses do on a voluntary basis, we could consider mandatory actions later on." The governor said that the state is working to expand capacity of beds and ventilators in the state but is concerned that the system might be overwhelmed in the coming weeks if measures aren't taken to prevent disease spread, including social distancing. Cuomo urged the federal government to step in to create nationwide policies and offer its resources to states that need the support. New York has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 729 patients who have tested positive of 5,272 total tests, according to Cuomo. He said the new death was a 78-year-old woman with underlying health issues.







National Institutes of Health employee tests positive for COVID-19 An employee at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced in a Sunday press release. The employee is not involved in patient care and works for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. The NIH, the nation's medical research agency, said its Occupational Medical Service tested the employee and the result was positive. "While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising, and NIH expects that there will be more cases of infection among NIH staff," the agency said in a press release.







Puerto Rico enacts curfew, business closures as coronavirus fears rise on the island The Celebrity Summit cruise ship, carrying 2,000 passengers, is held off the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 14, 2020. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Puerto Rico is enacting a curfew and closing non-essential businesses. Governor Wanda Vazquez ordered residents to stay home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in a Sunday address, and said only stores that sell groceries and medical equipment should stay open. Puerto Rico announced the island's first three cases on Friday. Gov. Vasquez said on Saturday the public school system on the island will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock in San Juan.







Germany tries to stop Trump from luring away firm working on coronavirus vaccine A biopharmaceutical employee at CureVac demonstrates research for a coronavirus vaccine at a lab in Tuebingen, Germany, on March 12, 2020. Andreas Gebert / Reuters BERLIN — Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac. Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay. Read the full article here.







Second coronavirus death reported in Louisiana A 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions died on Sunday, becoming Louisiana's second COVID-19 death. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell mourned the man's loss in a Sunday morning statement, saying he was her friend. “The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City,” Mayor Cantrell said. “The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s loved one. Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19. I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.#lalege



📰: https://t.co/ccuZW7hH2u — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2020 As of Sunday morning, Louisiana had 78 reported coronavirus cases. Share this -





