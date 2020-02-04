Durbin: 'Quirky, quaint' Iowa caucus 'should come to an end' Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that he thinks "the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition, which should come to an end." "As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting," he said. "People who work all day, pick up the kids at day care, do you think they’re headed to the caucus next? Of course not. We’ve got to have a means for people to express themselves that is reliable. Unfortunately, the caucus system is not." Sen. Durbin says Iowa caucuses 'should come to an end' Feb. 4, 2020 08:26 Share this -







Iowa Dems to address campaigns at 11 a.m. local time Iowa Democratic Party officials are holding a conference call with the representatives from campaigns this morning at 11 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET), two senior campaign advisers in Iowa told NBC News.







Warren campaign says it will share internal data with Iowa Democratic Party Warren's campaign said Tuesday it is providing its internal data to the Iowa Democratic Party as the results of Monday's caucuses have yet to be released. "Our campaign collected photos and other raw documentation of the results at hundreds of caucus locations as part of our internal reporting process," tweeted campaign manager Roger Lau. "Today we will provide what we have to the Iowa Democratic Party to help ensure the integrity of their process." In a shot at Buttigieg, senior Warren strategist Joe Rospars tweeted: "Any campaign saying they won or putting out incomplete numbers is contributing to the chaos and misinformation."







'I gave up': Caucus officials previously expressed doubt about results app, emails show Some precinct captains and caucus organizers also expressed doubt about the app in the days leading up to the caucuses. An email chain provided to NBC News showed that precinct captains and caucus organizers in the Iowa City area knew of problems with the reporting app as early as Monday morning. The email was shared on the condition that identities would be redacted. "Nobody having trouble with the app should feel dumb!" one of the organizers wrote on Monday morning. "I am hearing way more problems than in 2016… Worst case, call it in, which I expect 90% of the state will be doing anyway." "I gave up on the app," another precinct chair replied. The app was the subject of scrutiny in the weeks before the caucus due in part to the lack of information around it. The Iowa Democratic Party did not reveal what company developed the app or make it available for independent security testing.







Deval Patrick takes shots at Biden and Buttigieg in post-Iowa statement Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who has so far embarked on a little-noticed presidential campaign, took shots at Biden and Buttigieg in his post-Iowa caucuses statement. "One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn't do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed," Patrick said, without directly naming the candidates. "The way to beat Donald Trump isn't to act like Donald Trump. Our party and our country deserve better." Patrick was apparently referring to the Biden campaign releasing a statement railing against "considerable flaws in tonight's Iowa caucus reporting system," and Buttigieg's claim of victory before any results were released.







New Hampshire Dem party chair reassures voters ahead of primary: 'It's simple. Go in, mark the ballot' As we wait for the results in the Iowa caucus, eyes are now on New Hampshire, which holds its primary next Tuesday. New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley told New Hampshire Public Radio on Tuesday that voters and campaigns should be confident in its process because the state uses paper ballots and holds frequent elections. Also, the secretary of state oversees elections in the state, not the party. "I think it is impossible to hack, because it includes so many human beings and the fact that there's the paper trail," Buckley said of the voting process. Buckley added that there has never really been a question about how the New Hampshire primary elections are being conducted, and that they don't have the scandals that occur in other states because "it's simple. Go in, mark the ballot." "We've never had an issue with the New Hampshire primary," he said, noting that it's the 100th anniversary of the primary being first in the nation this cycle. "If there's ever any issue, we can do a recount."







Iowa Republicans defend first-in-the-nation status Iowa Republicans are coming to the Democrats' defense. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst released a joint statement Tuesday morning saying that the nominating process "is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results." "Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard," they said. "We look forward to Iowa carrying on its bipartisan legacy of service in the presidential nominating process."






