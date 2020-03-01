'This dystopian look': Face masks enter mainstream amid coronavirus worries People around the world have been given plenty of reasons in the past couple of years to cover up with face masks. In November, India handed out millions of them at schools due to toxic air pollution in the nation’s capital. Hong Kong put in place a ban on masks, which protesters used to counter facial recognition technology. And most recently, the spread of the new coronavirus has sparked a run on surgical masks, despite their shortcomings in stopping the virus. “It’s a trend,” one NYU freshman said. “Somehow it makes you look a bit better.” Read the full story here. People are increasingly wearing face masks, whether to protect themselves from pollution, viruses, or facial recognition software -- or to follow a trend. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News Share this -







2 people in New York City being tested for coronavirus NBC News: 2 more people in New York City are being tested for Coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.



Since yesterday an additional person was tested and found to be negative, bringing the number of negative cases to 9 so far. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 1, 2020







Delta suspends flights to Milan until May Delta Airlines announced Sunday that it would be temporarily suspending service from New York City to Milan, Italy, amid heightened coronavirus concerns. The last of Delta's daily flights between John F. Kennedy Airport and Milan will depart Monday as the airline said it would be suspending the service until at least the first of May. Delta said that it has already put in place several strategies in response to the outbreak. "As always, Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines," the airline said. Delta's daily flights between Rome and JFK would continue as normal. Italy has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 29 deaths as of Sunday.







Rhode Island announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Rhode Island, state officials said Sunday. A resident in their 40s tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Italy in mid-February, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the person is currently being treated at a hospital under infection control protocols. "We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health for the department. The patient's family have all been self-quarantining at home since the diagnosis. Authorities have begun reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patient since their return from Italy.







Family of infected Washington student releases statement The family of the high school student in Snohomish County, Washington who tested positive for coronavirus shared a statement Saturday through the local health district: "Our child became ill with flu-like symptoms on Monday morning. We took the necessary steps to have him seen by medical professionals and to be tested for the flu. We didn't learn of the testing of COVID-19 until Friday morning, after our now symptom-free child left for school. He promptly returned home before school started." "We are taking this situation very seriously. Please know that we have been following all guidance and instructions from both the healthcare providers that treated our son, as well the Snohomish Health District. We understand the concerns and anxiety raised, but we ask that the community and media please respect our family's privacy."







Paris' landmark Louvre closes for staff meeting on coronavirus Art lovers were locked out of Paris's famous Louvre on Sunday as staff at the world's most-visited museum held a meeting about the coronavirus outbreak. Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum which is home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture. ⚠ An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to #COVID19 prevention measures following the ministerial instructions transmitted by the competent authorities has delayed the opening of the #Louvre on Sunday, March 1.



The museum cannot open at the moment. pic.twitter.com/rmjcN2GORJ — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) March 1, 2020 A spokeswoman said the museum in central Paris was expected to open after the meeting between management, personnel and the staff doctor. She added museums were not covered by government orders to cancel and until further notice, all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people. The government issued the orders on Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.







Italian national tests positive for coronavirus at locked down Tenerife hotel An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities have confirmed. The Italian national, part of the same group as the four original cases at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, has been in isolation in a hotel room since Feb. 24 and will be taken to the hospital, the Canary Islands' regional health authorities said Saturday, adding the Italian was "in good state of health". It brings the total number of active cases in the Canary Islands to six - five in Tenerife and one in La Gomera. On Saturday, the fifth day of the hotel's lockdown, some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave on Friday were seen exiting its grounds with suitcases. More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday.






