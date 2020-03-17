E.U. announces sweeping 30-day ban on most nonessential incoming travel LONDON — The European Union on Tuesday announced a sweeping 30-day ban on most non-essential travel into the 27-country bloc. There is still a need to guarantee passage of medicine, food stamps and citizens must be able to travel to home countries, European Council President Charles Michel said. “We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Tom Hanks provides update from home: 'No fever but the blahs' Tom Hanks provided fans yet another update on his condition a week after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson were released Monday from the Australia hospital where they were under medical supervision to self-quarantine at home. "Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks said. The bad news is apparently that Wilson is sweeping the floor with him during games of Gin Rummy. But Hanks continued his message of calm in his latest update."I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love," Hanks said. "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve." https://www.instagram.com/p/B92X8mjh159 Share this -







Michael Cohen asks to finish prison sentence at home amid coronavirus outbreak WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, is requesting to serve the remainder of his three-year prison sentence at home due to unsafe prison conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to Judge William Pauley on Tuesday, Roger Bennet Adler, Cohen’s attorney, argued that Cohen’s sentence should be modified “as a consequence of the Bureau of Prison being demonstrably incapable of safeguarding and treating B.O.P. inmates who are obliged to live in close quarters and are at an enhanced risk of catching coronavirus.” Prisons and correctional facilities can be overcrowded and unhygienic, making inmates particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of the virus. The tight living quarters can make it hard to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on social distancing, and in many facilities, disinfectants such as hand sanitizer are not allowed due to the alcohol content. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Navajo Nation confirms first case of coronavirus The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported its first case of the coronavirus: A 46-year-old tribal member with a recent travel history, leaders said. The person was taken to a hospital in Phoenix, and family members and other contacts were being isolated. Leaders of the Navajo Nation, the largest tribal reservation in the United States with 350,000 members, have been warning in recent weeks of the virus' spread into Indian country and the need for more testing and medical supplies. "We call upon our Navajo people to do their best to remain calm and make good decisions by staying home to prevent the spread of the virus among our communities," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. Share this -







Brooklyn Nets say 4 players tested positive for coronavirus Four unidentified Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release Tuesday. Only one of the four NBA players is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, and all four are under the care of team doctors, the Nets said. All players and traveling staff are isolating themselves while staying in contact with medical staff. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the team said. The NBA season was suspended Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 05:22 Share this -







U.S. hospital association warns of ventilator shortage The largest national hospital organization is pleading with Americans to abide by precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, warning it's the only way to avoid running out of ventilators or otherwise overwhelming the health care system. "There are limited supplies of ventilators and hospital beds, which is why hospitals and public health officials all across the country are urging the public to follow the guidance of the CDC and other public health leaders on social distancing and other actions," Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, which represents nearly 5,000 hospitals and other health care organizations, said in a statement to NBC News. Read more here. Share this -







New Jersey coronavirus patient gives hospital fake name, address — and then leaves East Orange General Hospital in East Orange, N.J. Google Maps A woman who tested positive for coronavirus at a New Jersey hospital provided workers with a fake name and false address in Newark and then left — leading to Mayor Ras Baraka to plead with her to come forward. Baraka said at a press conference on Tuesday that the woman went to East Orange General Hospital on Saturday and received a test for the coronavirus, which came back positive, but the woman had already left. When health officials went to an address she gave to the hospital, they learned it was not correct. The mayor said the woman posed a "public health risk" to not only herself but the community, and urged her to come forward. She was later found Tuesday afternoon. Read the full story here. Share this -





