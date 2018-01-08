Early awards go to women who play empowered, tough-minded characters

Nicole Kidman, Rachel Brosnahan and Elizabeth Moss — actresses who portrayed strong women on shows that showed the importance of female voices — all took home Globes in the first 30 minutes of the awards show Sunday night.

"We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print — and we are writing the stories ourselves," Moss said.

Nicole Kidman won for her acclaimed performance as the survivor of domestic abuse on "Big Little Lies." Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") were awarded statues for their roles in feminist-themed series.

"There are so many women stories that are still out there that still need and deserve to be told," Brosnahan said.