Early exit poll: Alabama voters split on allegations against Moore

Alabama voters so far today said they are split on whether they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are true, according to NBC News' early exit poll results.

About a quarter of voters said the allegations were definitely true, with another quarter indicating they were probably true. Still, 29 percent said they thought the allegations were probably false and 16 percent said they were definitely false.

And while Alabama voters are fairly split on whether or not they believe the accusations to be true, only 7 percent said the allegations were the single most important factor to their vote.