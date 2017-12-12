Feedback

Early exit poll: Alabama voters split on allegations against Moore

Alabama voters so far today said they are split on whether they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are true, according to NBC News' early exit poll results. 

About a quarter of voters said the allegations were definitely true, with another quarter indicating they were probably true. Still, 29 percent said they thought the allegations were probably false and 16 percent said they were definitely false.

And while Alabama voters are fairly split on whether or not they believe the accusations to be true, only 7 percent said the allegations were the single most important factor to their vote.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

Early exit poll: Republicans, white evangelicals think accusations against Moore are false

While 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters overall said they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore are definitely or probably true, Republican and Democratic voters in Alabama view the accusations different, early exit poll results show. 

Voters who identify as belonging to the Democratic party overwhelmingly say they think the allegations are true. A majority of Republicans, however, think the allegations are false, with 54 percent saying they are “probably” false, and an additional 28 percent saying “definitely” false.

White evangelicals — a key voting bloc for Republican candidates in Alabama — overwhelmingly think the allegations are false.  

Watch Moore ride his horse, Sassy, to vote

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

From abortion to the economy, where do Moore and Jones stand?

The race may have been overshadowed by the scandal dogging Moore's campaign, but policies still matter to voters. 

From Roy Moore's anti-abortion poem to Doug Jones' stance on global warming (he wants you to know he believes in science), find out where the candidates stand on the decisive issues like the economy, abortion, health care and more.

Read the full story here.

 

DHS official: No signs of hacking or interference

Department of Homeland Security personnel are working "side-by-side" with state election officials in Montgomery, Alabama to ensure protection of the voting process, the department told reporters Tuesday. 

Christopher Krebs, a Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said that while states are ultimately responsible for securing their elections, DHS provides services such as "cyber hygiene scans" on a voluntary basis to ensure there is no effort to hack into voter databases or manipulate votes.

Krebs said his division has been in contact with Alabama state election officials in the weeks leading up to the election and so far they have no indications of successful efforts to interfere.

Alabama was one of 21 states targeted by hackers in the 2016 election.

What to watch for tonight when polls close

Thanks for joining us tonight.

NBC News' Jonathan Allen, reporting from Alabama, broke down which counties he’ll be watching as tonight’s returns come in after polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).

First up: We'll be keeping a close eye on Talladega County: It's Alabama’s bellwether.

If Moore wins here, even by a small yet comfortable margin, that would suggest that Republicans across the state haven't abandoned him enough to cost him the election. On the other hand, if Jones is running even with Moore or ahead of him in Talladega, that would likely indicate a good night for the Democrats.

Read the full story here.

