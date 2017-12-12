Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters believe abortion should be illegal

Fifty-four percent of Alabama voters say abortion should be illegal, while 40 percent believe abortion should be legal, according to NBC News early exit poll results.

Among Roy Moore voters, 38 percent believe that abortion should be illegal in most cases while 42 percent believe abortion should be illegal in all cases.

Among Doug Jones voters, 41 percent believe that abortion should be legal in most cases while a quarter (23 percent) believes abortion should be legal in all cases.