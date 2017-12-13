Early exit poll: The Trump factor

Voters at some polling places in Montgomery County have noticed that there are two ballots for two different elections — prompting questions. Usually just one ballot exists, even in places where multiple elections are occurring.

Montgomery County, however, is different, Probate Judge Steven Reed, the top elections official for Montgomery County, told NBC News.

While the highly-anticipated special U.S. Senate election Moore and Jones is a statewide race, there is also a special Alabama State Senate Democratic primary election for the state’s 26th Senate District occurring Tuesday night.

"Alabama state law prohibits us from having a primary and a general election tabulated at the same time by the same machine on the same ballot," Reed said.

The 26th State Senate District is composed entirely of 33 of the 49 precincts in Montgomery County. As a result, polling places for those 33 precincts are offering two ballots for two elections, Reed said, while polling places for the other 16 precincts are offering just one ballot for one election: The special U.S. Senate race.