The Economist says it is 'puzzled' by Sen. Kennedy's Ukraine claim on 'Meet the Press' The Economist magazine refuted a claim made by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election in a letter released to NBC News on Monday. The publication said it was "puzzled" after Kennedy claimed multiple times during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Dec. 1 that Kyiv interfered in the election citing multiple news outlets to support his allegation. "I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. I think it's been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico, in The Economist, in the Washington Examiner, even on CBS, that the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption League, all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise," Kennedy said. GOP senator repeats debunked Ukraine election meddling hoax 08:46 However, John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, cited in the letter two articles of its reporting on Ukraine refuting that claim, one of which reported that the then-Ukrainian president favored Hillary Clinton but did not direct any of its government agencies to meddle in the election. It also reported that Ukrainian officials at the time supported Clinton because they believed she would be tougher on Russia than Trump. "But there is no evidence we have seen that Ukraine was engaged in subversion or disinformation, which is what Sen. Kennedy seems to be implying," Prideaux wrote. The president and his allies, including some Republican lawmakers, have floated a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that interfered in the election. U.S intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.







Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little." "I did, I watched a little bit, very little...it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.







'Kangaroo court': Republicans slam process, Dem lawyer Republican lawmakers have largely used their time to lambaste the impeachment inquiry and attack Goldman. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, refused to ask the witnesses questions during his time and instead castigated Goldman for the way in which Democrats have run the hearing and his reluctance to answer some of their questions about how the House Intelligence committee compiled its report and how call logs made it into impeachment report. Gohmert called the process a "kangaroo court" and seemed to argue that there is little difference between Biden, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor and Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival. "We already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump's name and put Joe Biden's name," he said. "He's already admitted to the crime that's been foisted on the president."







Biden's 'No Malarkey' tour defense declared 'a lot of malarkey' Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, criticized Hunter Biden's top dollar work in Ukraine and his father's defense of it, zeroing in on a testy spat the former vice president had with a voter last week during his 'No Malarkey' campaign tour. The former vice president "falsely stating once again that nobody said there was anything wrong with his son's deal in Ukraine," Chabot said. "That's a lot of malarkey!" Old-timey phrases aside, Chabot's retelling of the spat is inaccurate: Biden was accused of directing his son to take a job in Ukraine and sell access. There's no evidence the elder Biden was involved in his son's work. While there are ample critics who say Hunter's work presents an appearance of conflict of interest, there are no credible claims that his father was at all involved.







Comey tweets Fox News cancelled on him Following the release of the Justice Department inspector general's report, former FBI director James Comey said in a tweet that he was bounced from a Tuesday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends," but he will be on MSNBC during the 4 p.m. hour. today. FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can't change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019







Hearing has resumed After a 10-minute recess, the hearing is back in session.







Goldman details Trump's political interests in alleged demand for investigations Goldman made a key point when breaking down the political implications of Trump's alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Goldman, a seasoned prosecutor, noted the fact that Trump wanted only the announcement of an investigation by the Ukrainians is an indication of him wanting it to help his campaign because investigations are done covertly and then an announcement is made. He also undercut the Republican argument that there was no bribery because the needed military aid was released after the whistleblower complaint began to circulate in the administration and news of Congress inquiring about the holdup.







Watch as Collins has testy back-and-forth with Goldman over call records Collins and Goldman had one of the fiercest exchanges of the day, with Collins shouting at Goldman over the House Intelligence Committee releasing call logs from Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas that showed conversations with Nunes and conservative journalist John Solomon. Pressed on who looked for Nunes' phone number in the call information they received, which appeared to come from subpoenas the committee made to AT&T, Goldman said he would not address how they conducted the investigation. On why it was decided to include the information in the report, Goldman said it was peripheral evidence to the probe and that questions about the calls were better addressed to the individuals who were actually on the calls. Goldman: I will not reveal 'how we conducted this investigation' 04:12 "I'm done with you right now," Collins said to Goldman at one point when Goldman was trying to expand upon an answer. Minutes earlier, Republicans were criticizing Democrats for "badgering" their counsel, Castor. Collins also pushed Goldman to say who authorized the release of the phone call information in the report, to which Goldman said he would not address specific deliberations of the investigation. At another point, Collins criticized Goldman for suggesting Sondland landed his ambassadorship because he was a major Trump donor. Sondland donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration. "Mr. Goldman, you're a great attorney, but you're not Adam Schiff and you don't wear a pin," Collins said. Gaetz later jumped in, shouting at Goldman that Republicans "want Schiff in that chair and not you." In conclusion, Goldman tried to offer a closing statement in the exchange but Collins cut him off, saying, "you won't answer my questions, so we're done.







'Talk to Rudy': Everything's coming up Giuliani during impeachment questioning Once again, the focus during an intense round of questioning by the Democrats' lawyer is Giuliani's role in the push by Trump to investigate a political rival. The U.S. ambassador to the E.U., Gordon Sondland, testified last month that he handled communications with Giuliani and that the president's personal lawyer played a key role in shaping the president's view of Ukraine and alleged efforts to investigate Biden. Sondland said Trump was "skeptical" of Ukraine and that he thought Ukraine was not serious about reform. Sondland said the president thought Ukraine tried to take him down in 2016 and as a result Trump "directed us to 'talk with Rudy.'" "We understood that 'talk with Rudy' meant talk with Mr. Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer. Let me say again: We weren't happy with the president's directive to talk with Rudy," he said. "We did not want to involve Mr. Giuliani. I believed then, as I do now, that the men and women of the State Department, not the president's personal lawyer, should take responsibility for Ukraine matters."






