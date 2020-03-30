Economy will be back on track by June, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The government will provide eight weeks of payroll to small businesses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday, for a total of around $350 billion.

If those funds do not prove to be enough, "we will go back to Congress" to negotiate for more, he said.

The economy will likely surge back by June, Mnuchin said, adding that the stock market with "absolutely" return to its previous highs. For long-term investors, the U.S. is still a great bet, he said, echoing the message frequently disseminated by Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser.

Mnuchin said the administration hopes to release further instructions for small businesses later on Monday.