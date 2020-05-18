Egypt uses coronavirus to hold hundreds in pretrial detention without review, rights group says Egyptian authorities have been holding hundreds, and most likely thousands, of people in pretrial detention without review since mid-March, Human Rights Watch said on Monday. Authorities have used the coronavirus to renew many pretrial detentions more or less automatically without hearings, the rights group said. “Covid-19 has peeled away the last fig leaf covering Egypt’s grossly unjust pretrial detention system by eliminating even a pretense of independent review,” said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. Share this -







Arnold Schwarzenegger reassures Norway they'll 'be back' Arnold Schwarzenegger reassured Norwegians on Sunday that their national celebrations will eventually "be back" as the country celebrated a socially-distanced Constitution Day holiday. "We must live with limitations, rules and measures in order to take back the holiday as we know it," said Prime Minister Erne Solberg in a video address posted on Facebook, referring to the cancellation of traditional festivities that celebrate the signing of the country's constitution in 1814. "For that reason, I have a message from someone who is very good at taking things back," teased Solberg. Wearing a stetson and sitting next to an American flag, Schwarzenegger, also known as the Terminator after his famous movie role, then proceeded to reassure the Norwegian public that children's parades, sack races and everything they loved about their national day "will all be back" as long as they obeyed social distancing and remembered to wash their hands. Share this -







Kuwait warns that no face covering could mean a trip to jail Mask-clad residents walk in Kuwait City on May 12. Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP - Getty Images People found not to be covering their nose and mouth in Kuwait could go to jail for up to three months, the country's health ministry has said. In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, the ministry said those flouting the rules could also be fined a maximum penalty of the equivalent of more than $16,000. There are 14,850 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kuwait, a country with a population of around four million, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. The country has also seen 112 coronavirus-related deaths. Share this -







New coronavirus cases in Moscow decline as they grow outside the capital Russia on Monday reported the lowest growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases since May 1, charting just 8,926 new infections and marking the third consecutive day that growth has been recorded below 10,000 per day. The decline in numbers has sparked hope that Russia may have passed its peak infection rate, however it is still too soon to say. Last week, with case numbers still growing, President Vladimir Putin called on Russian regions to begin easing some elements of their coronavirus restrictions. Close examination of Russia's official data shows that the decline in daily confirmed cases is mostly centered in Moscow, which charted just 3,238 cases Monday, while the rest of the country continues to see consistent day-on-day growth in the mid to high 5,000 range. Currently the lockdown in Moscow is scheduled to be lifted on May 31. On Friday, the city launched an ambitious antibody testing program to help inform next steps. Share this -







WHO faces global call for investigation at general assembly More than 100 health ministers from around the world are expected to call for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during the organization's 73rd general assembly on Monday. The video conference is officially focused on international cooperation on vaccines, treatments and testing to fight the virus, but has already been marred by an intensifying blame game over the WHO's handling of the outbreak. Several heads of state, including Germany’s Angela Merkel and China’s Xi Jinping, are scheduled to address the assembly, which is also expected to hear a resolution calling for an investigation into the origins of the virus and review of the WHO’s response. Read the full story. Share this -







Restaurants, shops reopen in Italy after months-long lockdown eases A man in Milan, Italy drinks a coffee in a bar, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen on Monday as the country eases some of the restrictions put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters The former epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe saw shops and restaurants reopen Monday as Italy's authorities eased lockdown. The restrictions were enforced on March 9 to combat the skyrocketing death toll that has seen nearly 32,000 people killed, but with the spread of the virus slowing, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was time to reopen the country to avoid further economic damage. Retailers can now open their doors as long as they follow government safety measures, people can also meet friends again, and if the virus spread remains minimal, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to re-open by mid-June. Share this -







Experts: COVID-19 has shown U.S., U.K. are vulnerable to biological terrorism LONDON — The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a structural vulnerability to biological attacks in the U.S. and Europe that requires urgent government action, multiple current and former national security and public health officials told NBC News. Former officials in the U.S. and the U.K. warn that the devastating impact of the coronavirus on health care infrastructures and economies may act as a "neon light" for terrorist groups looking to unleash pathogens on Western nations. The pandemic has shown that the West has trouble testing, tracking and treating a pandemic or sustaining a supply of protective equipment for health care workers. It has also raised questions about the security of pathogen research labs worldwide. Read the full story here. Share this -







Brazil's Bolsonaro hails anti-lockdown protesters as cases grow Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a protest against the President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, Brazilian Supreme Court, quarantine and social distancing measures in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday. Adriano Machado / Reuters Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro praised anti-lockdown protesters a day after the country's number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed both Spain and Italy. Bolsonaro, who has clashed with government ministers over the need for quarantines, greeted protesters and posed for pictures with children plucked from the crowd at the presidential palace on Sunday in a clear breach of social distancing rules. "Above all [the people] want freedom, they want democracy, they want respect," he said in an online video. Health ministry figures released Sunday showed more than 241,000 coronavirus cases — behind only the U.S., U.K. and Russia, More than 16,000 people have died. Share this -







Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead TOKYO — Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing worse times may lie ahead. The Cabinet Office reported Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter. The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%. Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%. Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world's third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War II. Share this -





