Election Confessions, New Hampshire edition

New Hampshire voters will have their chance to choose a Democratic nominee Tuesday, but some residents have already weighed in on the race — anonymously.

NBC News' Election Confessions heard from people in the state who chimed in on everything from Joe Biden and Barack Obama's "bromance" to President Donald Trump's future.

"May you live long ... in the private sector," one wrote about Trump.

"Why does every Mayor of NYC think they would make a great President?" another wrote about the former candidate Bill de Blasio, one of the two 2020 candidates who have worked that job.

"Yang is the first time I've been excited for a candidate ever," a third wrote.

On Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from New Hampshire.







In New Hampshire, iPads and 1891 ballot boxes

The New Hampshire primary offers a look at just how varied elections systems can be.

In two locations, new electronic poll books are being tested alongside the traditional paper-based poll books. Tom Freda, the moderator for the Londonderry, New Hampshire, polling place, said the new tech, which lets people sign in on iPads, "greatly speeds up the process."

"An old paper checklist, voters had to wait in a line that corresponded with their name. The lists had 800-1,000 names on them," Freda said.

Freda noted that the new system had also been used in local elections. But election advocates say polling places still need a paper poll book backup, and misconfiguration issues have led to long lines or voters being turned away in some cases.

Other polling locations are holding on to their roots. New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner said that more than 40 towns are using ballot boxes that date back to 1891.

"There's no way you can hack that," Gardner said.







Analysis: The best unused unity argument

All the Democratic candidates are making the case that they can bring their party and the country together. Some focus more on the former and some more on the latter, but both will be needed for one of them to win the presidency.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar likes to point out that she won a lot of counties in her 2018 Senate re-election bid that President Donald Trump also won in her state in 2016. It's not the best comparison because Klobuchar was running against a pretty underwhelming opponent. Her first Senate victory — and the oft-cited fact that she's never lost an election — is probably a better testament to her ability to win a race against a Republican.

But what she hasn't really trotted out is perhaps the most compelling storyline any of the Democrats could tell about unifying the party. While she has critics within her party at home, Klobuchar hasn't been targeted for primary defeat by the left the way that many other senators have. She's been strong across her party in Minnesota — and that's no small feat because it's the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

None of the other presidential candidates comes from a state with a Democratic congressional delegation as ideologically diverse as Klobuchar's, which features conservative Rep. Collin Petersen, who voted against impeaching Trump, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is among the most liberal members of Congress.

In her Senate races, Klobuchar has to win backing from farmers along the state's border with the Dakotas, union members in the Lake Superior region, and a diverse mix of voters in the Twin Cities and their suburbs.

Minnesota's DFL is a uniquely big-tent version of the Democratic Party, and Klobuchar may start to talk more about it.







