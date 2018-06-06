An election result you may have missed: Dems celebrate another state legislative flip

After a busy primary night, here's one result that you may have missed — and it's got Democrats fired up.

Democrats flipped their 42nd state legislative seat last night in Missouri, with Democrat Lauren Arthur beating Republican Kevin Corlew by nearly 20 points in a state Senate district that Trump won by five points in 2016.

The flip in the Kansas City suburbs is a dramatic reversal and a first big test of party strength less than a week after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation.

Arthur will be the first Democrat to hold the seat in more than a decade.

