Election Tracker: Kornacki Compares 2016 versus 2020

Fencing installed near the White House, though its purpose is unclear Watch as new fencing is placed around White House Aug. 26, 2020 01:09 Fencing was seen being put up near the White House on Wednesday, though it is unclear what it's for specifically. Asked about the fencing being installed around the White House complex, a White House official would not address security issues, but said there's "no concern the protests will step on the president's message." President Donald Trump is set to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday night, the final night of the Republican National Convention. A fireworks display over the National Mall is planned as well, which reportedly could also draw protesters, and a rally to commemorate the 1963 march on Washington is scheduled for Friday.







What to watch for on Night 3 Republicans used the first night of their convention to paint a dark view of a world without President Donald Trump, then whipsawed on the second night to feel-good stories aimed at women, minorities and traditional Republican voters. So what will night three hold? It will be Vice President Mike Pence's big moment to make the case for why he and Trump deserve another four years in office. He'll have the help of several other administration officials, like his onetime pollster Kellyanne Conway, who will be leaving her job as White House counselor at the end of the month, and members of Congress facing tough races of their own, like Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. 'This is creating a softer image around the GOP' Aug. 26, 2020 08:43 The evening will offer a bit of a change in scenery after two nights heavy on prerecorded speeches with the same camera angles from the same stage: Pence will give his speech from a former fort in Baltimore best known as the site where Francis Scott Key was inspired to to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812. Read more about what to watch for here.







'There was no violation of law': White House responds to Hatch Act criticisms of last night's RNC In response to criticisms about President Donald Trump hosting a naturalization ceremony and pardoning a convicted felon during Tuesday night's RNC broadcast, a White House official said "there was no violation of law." "The president held a naturalization ceremony and pardoned an individual, which were official White House events," the official said in a statement. "The White House publicized the content of both events on a public website (Tuesday) afternoon and the campaign decided to use the publicly available content for campaign purposes." The Hatch Act bars federal employees besides the president from engaging in political activities in their official capacity. Critics charged that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's presiding over a pre-taped naturalization ceremony during the convention may have been a violation. Violations of the act can result in disciplinary actions or removal from the government, though such a strong response has not taken place in light of high-profile instances. On Tuesday night, another potential violation occurred when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke in a taped speech from Jerusalem. In an interview with Politico on Wednesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Pompeo was "talking in his personal capacity and used no federal assets to do that." "Can they campaign from their official office? Absolutely not. But we also know that those lines are blurred," Meadows said.







FIRST READ: Republicans seek to sell kinder, gentler Trump WASHINGTON — On Monday night, it was (mostly) fire and brimstone. Last night at the GOP convention, there was more of an effort to soften President Trump's image. Trump oversaw a naturalization ceremony — to counter his policies and rhetoric towards immigrants. He pardoned a Black man — to counter the perception that he's a racist. And his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, expressed sympathy with those killed by the coronavirus and talked about the racial unrest — to counter the reality that her husband has spent too little time on these subjects. Call it the Donald J. Trump Image Restoration Project. It's unclear this effort will work, especially when the president takes center stage on Thursday and for the rest of the campaign. But they're trying. Get the rest of First Read.






